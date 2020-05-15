Typhoon Vongfong targets the heart of the Philippines

MANILA – Tens of thousands of people fled to evacuation centers on Friday when Typhoon Vongfong rushed to the main island of Luzon in the Philippines, spewing torrential rains and raising fears that the coronavirus could spread to evacuation centers.
In its morning advisory, Pagasa, the national meteorological service, said the typhoon, the first to hit the country this season, was "bringing destructive winds and heavy, heavy rains,quot; to the southern tip of the island.
Luzon, home to some 60 million people, has been in a prolonged blockade to prevent the spread of the coronavirus. But with evacuation centers now full, officials fear they will become a breeding ground for further spread of the virus. Authorities said more than 50,000 people had taken refuge in the centers.
The typhoon, as strong as a Category 3 hurricane, made landfall in the Philippines when it crashed on the eastern island of Samar on Thursday afternoon. By Friday morning, it was wreaking havoc on Masbate Island and parts of Quezon province in the extreme south of Luzon, home to the country's capital Manila.
The Office of Civil Defense in Manila has warned residents living along coastal areas of storms of up to six feet along the eastern shores of the Philippine islands. Moderate to heavy rains were expected during the rest of the day in the Bicol region to the east, as well as in Metro Manila and the provinces of Rizal, Quezón, Aurora, Laguna, Bulacan, Nueva Vizcaya and Quirino.
By mid-afternoon on Friday, the typhoon had weakened as it climbed through Luzon, with estimated maximum sustained winds of nearly 70 miles per hour. It was expected to bring heavy rains on the east coast of Luzon.
The images on Twitter showed tin roofs and blown up trees. The storm also cut power and communication lines in much of the affected regions.
Mark Timbal, a spokesman for the Manila Office of Civil Defense, said local officials in areas close to the storm were urged to ensure that people taking refuge in evacuation centers observe social distancing protocols.
"It is a unique situation because it is the first time that we will face a natural hazard such as a storm, considering a pandemic situation," he said.
Shiewin Taay, mayor of the city of Dingalan in Aurora province in eastern Luzon, said on local radio that at least 3,000 families living in disaster-prone areas had been evacuated. He described the situation as a "nightmare scenario,quot;.
He said the usual evacuation centers had been converted to quarantine facilities to handle Covid-19 cases, so local agencies were using the schools as temporary shelters.
According to the regional police, more than 2,000 families had fled to evacuation centers in the north central province of Samar.
In Taft Township, Eastern Samar province, the head of risk management and disaster reduction, Rhoda Cosipag Barris, said there were no local reports of casualties, but agriculture and fishing had been devastated.
"We are asking for help," he said. "Our farmers have been greatly affected because their plantations of vegetables and other agricultural products, the main source of livelihood, have literally been uprooted and destroyed due to the strong winds caused by the typhoon." He added that the fishing boats had been dragged.
Fernando Hicap, head of Pamalakaya, a group representing fishermen, said the typhoon had displaced many fishermen and farmers along the coasts of Samar, southern Luzon and the Bicol region, further east.
He called on the authorities to provide personal protection equipment to the evacuated families because the centers that house them could become sources of spread of the infection.
"Local and national governments must be prepared to provide assistance to affected families to ensure that natural calamity does not worsen the socio-economic impacts of the pandemic," he said.
At least 20 typhoons hit the Philippines each year, some of them deadly. In 2013, super typhoon Haiyan crashed in the central Philippines, creating a wide swath of destruction across the country and leaving 6,000 dead.