Tyler Cameron talks about the pregnancy of Gigi Hadid, The Bachelor and PDA!

Tyler Cameron stopped by Daily pop to chat with E! Erin lim especially from his relationship with the former Bachelorette party Hannah Brown to the new Quibi show Barkitecture, who was the host. As for his experience with the latter, Tyler said he loved him so much that "he would probably rather hang out with a bunch of dogs and do a second season,quot; rather than next time. Single.
That and the idea that his "heart would not be in him."
"Who knows? I'll never say never," Tyler said of the prospect. "But I think I'm at the point in my life where there are things I need to focus on and get to where I need to be before I can give myself up to someone."
Does it apply to Hannah too? The two of them have met several times since she sent him home High school; that is, in quarantine with a group of people in Florida in the middle of the coronavirus pandemic. However, according to Tyler, she is currently "a great friend,quot;.
"I'm glad we could leave our past behind and be able to hang out and enjoy that time together," said Tyler, who recently lost her mother to Erin. "We were both going through some things when all of that happened, so being supportive of each other was nice. And having a good friend like that was great."
He continued: "The future? I don't know. I have no idea what the future holds. I'm glad to have a great friend again."
But Hannah is not the only woman Tyler has been linked to in the last year or so. After passing through High school, rumors swirled about a possible romance with Gigi hadid. The two reportedly separated in the fall of 2019, and she has since announced that she is expecting a child with her longtime boyfriend. Zayn Malik.
"I'm excited for her and I wish her nothing but the best," Tyler said in Daily pop. "She will be the most amazing mother."
And even if he's not ready for a serious relationship right now, Tyler still played a fun dating game and not with Erin, one of which is quarantine-specific: slipping into the DM!
"Quarantined, it's a fact. Because there is no other way to communicate right now," said Tyler. "So go ahead. I'd rather meet you in person, but the DMs are fine."
Anyone who manages to get an answer, either online or in person, should probably avoid playing hard-to-get. Tyler called this a "don't do it!"
"It's fun, for a moment. But I'm not in the game business," he explained. "It will get old fast. I prefer you to be real."
More quotes for Tyler? Talk about an ex or raise the idea of the children before the cocktails come out. The is However, down for kissing on the first date! Even bolder, Tyler said he doesn't object to sending sexual messages, whether it's in the early stages of a relationship or not.
"That could push things around a little bit fast. But that will tell you where he is and what he is looking for in a relationship," she explained. "Uh, why not? Go for it. Do it. Sure."
"Let's make it hot!" Tyler added.
