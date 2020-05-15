Tyler Cameron talks about the pregnancy of Gigi Hadid, The Bachelor and PDA!

An open book!

Tyler Cameron stopped by Daily pop to chat with E! Erin lim especially from his relationship with the former Bachelorette party Hannah Brown to the new Quibi show Barkitecture, who was the host. As for his experience with the latter, Tyler said he loved him so much that "he would probably rather hang out with a bunch of dogs and do a second season,quot; rather than next time. Single.

That and the idea that his "heart would not be in him."

"Who knows? I'll never say never," Tyler said of the prospect. "But I think I'm at the point in my life where there are things I need to focus on and get to where I need to be before I can give myself up to someone."

Does it apply to Hannah too? The two of them have met several times since she sent him home High school; that is, in quarantine with a group of people in Florida in the middle of the coronavirus pandemic. However, according to Tyler, she is currently "a great friend,quot;.