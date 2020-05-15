Two projects are being filmed again. This is how they are doing it.

Like the Kormakur set, this was divided by the function of work. A nurse, a paramedic and a doctor were present daily. The cast and crew were required to complete wellness questionnaires at the beginning and end of each day. Temperatures were verified. The surfaces were disinfected. During a particularly challenging sequence filmed at night, the actors wore wetsuits to keep them warm and offer them another level of protection when they came into close contact during the scene. (According to Australian policy, the "two meter,quot; rule did not have to be observed when cameras were rolling.) Hand sanitizer was ubiquitous.