Roommates, according to Bossip, Rozay has been ordered by a judge to determine the paternity of his two children with Briana Camille.

Judge Christopher Edward reportedly ordered the rapper to have a DNA test done at InteliGenetics, and he must pay for such tests. However; If the evidence becomes clear that Rozay is not the father, Camille will have to reimburse him for the evidence.

This is just the next step in the paternity suit. As we previously reported, Briana Camille recently sued the rapper for paternity and for child support. The receipts also reveal that the former couple is expecting their third child together in the fall.

Briana Camille also alleges that although they were never married, the two lived together with their two children. It wasn't until the abrupt split, late last year, that she began living and raising the children alone, according to court documents obtained by Bossip.

Rick Ross disputed his claims. According to Bossip, Ross responded with his own presentation and asked that the case be dismissed.

He alleges that the socialite never served him personally. He also claims that he does not stay at the address where the documents were delivered and never authorized anyone to sign documents, accepting the documents on his behalf.

Rick Ross also claims that he attempted a paternity test and gave him his DNA sample. But Camille allegedly changed her mind quickly and perked up, rather than continue the DNA test.

Hopefully this is resolved in a timely manner.