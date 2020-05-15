TSR Updatez: Police Officer Suspended and Reassigned After "Closed Chest, Homie,quot; Comment After Sean Reed Shooting

An Indianapolis metropolitan officer has suspended and reassigned, following his comments that were caught on camera.

On May 6, a police officer fatally shot Dreasjon ‘Sean’ Reed, after a high-speed chase that was filmed on Facebook Live from his account.

Once the chase ended, an officer was heard saying, "It looks like it's going to be a closed coffin."

IMPD chief Randal Taylor stated that the unidentified officer received numerous days of suspension and was reassigned to another unit. No other details were given.

The names of the officers involved in the shootings will not be released, due to security concerns, according to @indystar.

As previously reported, Reed was fatally shot after leading the police in a high-speed chase. Officers reportedly found a weapon in the deceased, as officers allege he had a gun and shot at officers. Reed's death is currently under investigation.