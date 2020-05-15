Trump Targets Coronavirus Vaccine "By Year's End" – Up News Info

President Donald Trump appeared in the Rose Garden of the White House on Friday to outline an aggressive goal to develop a coronavirus vaccine by the end of the year, if not sooner.

It's a faster schedule than several experts have said is likely, as they even characterize a 12-18 month schedule as especially fast.

"We are looking to get it before the end of the year if we can, maybe sooner," Trump said at the event, where he spoke of a vaccine initiative called Operation Warp Speed ​​that compared the Manhattan Project, the path to developing the atomic bomb during World War II.

Trump has tapped Moncef Slaoui as a sort of "vaccine czar" to lead development. He is the former president of vaccines at GlaxoSmithKline. He told The New York Times this week that even the 12-18 month timeline was aggressive, but he also said that developing one in an earlier timeframe was still possible.

Behind Trump, wearing a mask, was Anthony Fauci, director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, who testified before Congress this week that they "hope to know" in late fall or early winter whether the development of a vaccine against the coronavirus is successful.

As he spoke at a White House pool reporters meeting, Trump's words were muffled by the sound of truckers asking the president to act to address low shipping rates during the pandemic.

"Those are truckers who are with us all the way," Trump said. "They are protesting for President Trump instead of against … that's the sign of love, not the sign of a typical protest."

While Trump was taking questions, he sometimes had a hard time hearing the questions with louder and louder horn sounds.

Although the emphasis of the White House was even on a vaccine, Trump also addressed what will happen if a vaccine cannot be developed in that time frame, or if the current ones in development do not work.