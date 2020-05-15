Tristan Thompson's alleged baby mom says she's not hurting for money, just the "truth,quot;

If you haven't been following the Kardashians lately, know that Khloe and her man, Tristan Thompson, are making headlines once again for Tristan's alleged infidelity and willful misconduct. Earlier this week, Khloe and Tristan sent a cease and desist letter to a woman who claims she has a child with Tristan.

In his Instagram Stories, Kimberly Alexander wrote that he is not suffering for any money. She simply wants the truth. The Shade Room was the first outlet to capture these screenshots. You can check this post from the social media account below:

As for how Tristan has dealt with the rumors, the basketball player says that he and Kimberly started hooking up in 2012, however Kimberly says that he is being fake and that he is hiding the truth from his girl and the world.

Kimberly wrote on her account that in 2012, her mother had just passed away and didn't even know who Tristan was at the time. TMZ reported earlier this week that the basketball player and Thompson slept together in 2011 or 2012.

Sources close to the situation told the publication that Kimberly had a son with Tristan and that he is now between 4 and 5 years old. However, the timeline has been questioned by others.

Today, Sister Kardashian, 35, and Thompson, through their attorney, Marty Singer, claimed on page six that Thompson had already taken a paternity test and the results were negative. According to Kardashian and Thompson's attorney, Kimberly's story doesn't add up.

They stated that Thompson agreed to do a second paternity test as long as it was an official and legitimate test performed by an accredited and esteemed laboratory. Kimberly disagreed with one and was subsequently also abandoned by her lawyers.

Additionally, Marty Singer asked why Ms. Alexander would wait another five years to do another paternity test. Last Thursday, Page Six had in his hands the cease-and-desist letter demanding that Alexander stop broadcasting lies about them in the media.



