Tristan Thompson reportedly says the woman who claims to be the father of her son was a unique connection prior to her relationship with Khloe Kardashian

Yesterday it became known that Khloe Kardashian and Tristan Thompson sent a cease and desist letter to a woman who claims that Tristan fathered her son. Now it seems that Tristan is telling a little story about how the woman knows him.

According to TMZTristan connected with Kimberly Alexander, however it was years before she claimed, also years before her son was born and years before he started dating Khloe.

A source close to Tristan reportedly told the site that Kimberly and Tristan were having an overnight affair sometime during their rookie season, which was in 2011-2012. However, Kimberly's son, whom she says she fathered, is around 4 or 5 years old.

The source added, after Kimberly made his paternity claim, Tristan confirmed to his legal team that they connected years ago and that he was sure the test would be negative because, according to the timeline, he could not be the father.

Tristan's lawyer, Marty Singer, made it clear that if Tristan were the father, he would take over his responsibilities. However, the DNA test was negative to show that he was not the father. Like us previously Kimberly reportedly requested a second test, and Tristan agreed, however, his team wants an AABB-accredited laboratory to conduct the test.

For those who are confused about Khloe's involvement in the situation, in the cease and desist letter, and Tristan's lawyer said: "It has been proven that Mr. Thompson is not the father of his son and we demand that he leave of claiming that he is and that he and Mrs. Kardashian in any way misrepresented the paternity test results. It is defamatory per se to falsely claim that someone is an imbecile father who is allegedly not supporting their children, and to falsely accuse my clients falsifying paternity test results. "

A source connected to Khloe reportedly told the site that she feels this is a situation only between Tristan and Kimberly, and that she only has her legal team involved because Kimberly allegedly made false claims about her after Tristan's evidence. it was negative.

TSR STAFF: Jade Ashley @ Jade_Ashley94