Tristan Thompson has been in the headlines for possibly fathering a woman named Kimberly Alexander's daughter. However, they both have opposing claims to the given deadlines.

According to the basketball player, she remembers having an overnight affair with Kimberly in 2011 or 2012. This is important because the boy she says is hers is only 4 years old.

Alexander turned to social media after the TMZ report was released to hit the NBA player.

She says she is not in this for money because she is in a relationship with a neurosurgeon. She went on to say that she did not know Thompson in 2012 because that was the year her mother passed away.

Either way, the father of two has already undergone a negative paternity test, but Alexander believes the results could have been altered considering the lab is adjacent to Kardashian.

Tristan and Khloe Kardashian teamed up to send the accuser a halt and desist.

It said, in part: ‘‘ After it was indisputably established by a paternity test conducted by one of the most reputable labs that Mr. Thompson is not the father of his son, we thought it would be the end of this. Instead, he has continued to spread outrageous lies about my clients, including the ridiculous fictional conspiracy theories he conjured up alleging that my clients allegedly falsified the paternity test results in some way since members of the Kardashian family had previously used the same reliable laboratory. It has been proven that Mr. Thompson is not the father of his son and we demand that you stop claiming that he is, and that he and Mrs. Kardashian somehow falsified the paternity test results. It is defamatory per se to falsely claim that someone is an imbecile father who is allegedly not supporting their children, and to falsely accuse my clients of falsifying paternity test results. "

ME! Online recently released a report stating that Khloe will always have Tristan's back because whatever affects Tristan also affects True.



