Triggers memories of child abuse

WENN / Ivan Nikolov

The television personality details how she felt after being accused of being arrested for engaging in a sex trafficking crime in March in a new publication in O magazine.

Up News Info –

Oprah Winfrey once again addresses the sex trafficking allegations against him. Taking to her own platform O Magazine, the television personality detailed how she was first alarmed about the accusation in March.

%MINIFYHTML8ccf6071435dccc49aa8c9b1fa19df9f15%

Oprah revealed that she was reading a book in bed when she received a call about their headlines due to the allegations. "I cannot and do not want to imagine a uglier accusation," she wrote, adding that she was confused when she first read. "But I'm in my bed in my pajamas and socks, and somehow #OprahArrested is one thing. My worst fear realized. Being slandered, accused of a crime I didn't commit."

She went on to say that the accusation sparked her, as it reminded her of the abuse she suffered as a child. "Lies are like those lashes. When I was a child, I never got mad; lashes made me sad," she shared. "The same is true today. Except sadness is not for me, it is what I see becoming the world for."

%MINIFYHTML8ccf6071435dccc49aa8c9b1fa19df9f16%

"How easy it is to cut, destroy, cancel someone with vitriol. How easily people swallow and spread that vitriol with happy memes," he continued. "To paraphrase Genesis 50:20: what man intended for evil, God intended for good."

Rumors that she was arrested on federal sex trafficking charges emerged in March. According to rumors, the 66-year-old television producer was making a sex ring with Harvey Weinstein. The disgraced movie mogul allegedly was the one who reported him to the authorities, as he is accused of making fun of everyone, including the former queen of the daytime talk show, for having less time in jail before his sentence.

Rumors further claimed that Oprah's Boca Raton mansion had been raided in connection with the case and the feds found miles of tunnels under her home. Further, Tom Hanks and Oprah's best friend Gayle King they were also said to be involved in the sex ring.

Oprah quickly put out the rumors on Twitter, writing: "I just received a phone call saying my name is trending. And I was tricked by something horrible. FALSE. IT IS NOT TRUE. She has not been raided or arrested. Just disinfecting and pulling away with the rest of the world. Stay safe everyone. "