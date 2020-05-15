Trevor Noah Comes to the Meat of Matter on the Daily Show – Up News Info

All jokes were put aside tonight for a segment of the Daily Social Distancing Show, as Trevor Noah conducted a serious interview with Oklahoma Farmers Union President Scott Blubaugh. He was asked to outline the agricultural industry of the American state and how the coronavirus is affecting the food supply.

%MINIFYHTMLd95c0c31818cec16b7e6d8c497e6148c19%

Blubaugh said the rumors of food and meat shortages have "a complex history", recounting how the distribution system was initially disrupted by excess demand from panicked buyers, and then by institutional buyers such as school closings and restaurants.

The final blow was when the workers at the meat processing plants began to get sick due to their proximity. "The big corporate centers, those workers work side by side," said Blubaugh. "And so when the virus enters there, it spreads like crazy."

Blubaugh said that farmers in America have plenty of livestock and produce available. "The problem is getting it to process."

He went on to point out that alarms have arisen for some time about the fragility of the food distribution system, due in part to consolidation in the industry through mergers and acquisitions. .

%MINIFYHTMLd95c0c31818cec16b7e6d8c497e6148c20%

"Then it's just in time," said Blubaugh. “So when a segment of the food system breaks down, in this case it's the workers who get sick, the whole system goes down. Many have expressed concern about this for a long time. "

Watch the rest of the previous interview.