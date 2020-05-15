Travis McCready Concert "Postponed" by Arkansas Authorities – Update – Up News Info

UPDATE, PART II: Plans to host the first social distancing live music event since the pandemic closed were postponed Thursday night, when Arkansas officials confiscated the liquor license from a concert hall where artist Travis McCready was reportedly acted.

The show was scheduled for Friday. Promoters described the show as "postponed" rather than canceled. It is tentatively rescheduled for Monday, May 18, a day the state said the venues had legal permission to hold concerts with no more than 50 attendees.

In addition to the license withdrawal, the Arkansas Department of Health also issued a cease and desist order to the promoter, Temple Live.

The promoters were upset with the decision. "We the people," three amazing words, and they have been trampled on today, "said Mike Brown, a representative of Temple Live, during a televised press conference.

Country music Travis McCready is slated to headline a show in Fort Smith, Arkansas on Friday, three days before the state officially lifts restrictions on concerts in theaters, stadiums, and covered arenas. Those restrictions include limiting meetings to no more than 50 people. Promoters of the McCready program said they would have 229 attendees in its 1,100 seats.

The Arkansas Department of Health said it would issue a cease and desist order to prevent it from taking place after the governor said he did not approve of the program.