Travis McCready Concert "Postponed" by Arkansas Authorities – Update – Up News Info

UPDATE, PART II: Plans to host the first social distancing live music event since the pandemic closed were postponed Thursday night, when Arkansas officials confiscated the liquor license from a concert hall where artist Travis McCready was reportedly acted.
The show was scheduled for Friday. Promoters described the show as "postponed" rather than canceled. It is tentatively rescheduled for Monday, May 18, a day the state said the venues had legal permission to hold concerts with no more than 50 attendees.
In addition to the license withdrawal, the Arkansas Department of Health also issued a cease and desist order to the promoter, Temple Live.
The promoters were upset with the decision. "We the people," three amazing words, and they have been trampled on today, "said Mike Brown, a representative of Temple Live, during a televised press conference.
TO UPDATE: Arkansas health officials have stated they will issue a cease and desist order in an effort to stop a concert scheduled for Friday in that state. If held, the event would be the first major live music gathering since the pandemic closed most venues in mid-March.
Country music Travis McCready is slated to headline a show in Fort Smith, Arkansas on Friday, three days before the state officially lifts restrictions on concerts in theaters, stadiums, and covered arenas. Those restrictions include limiting meetings to no more than 50 people. Promoters of the McCready program said they would have 229 attendees in its 1,100 seats.
The Arkansas Department of Health said it would issue a cease and desist order to prevent it from taking place after the governor said he did not approve of the program.
But Mike Brown, of the program's promoters, said they were still talking to state officials and declined to declare a cancellation. The promoters have previously promised to follow social distancing and best health practices.
McCready is also scheduled to perform Saturday in Pineville, Missouri, about two hours from Fort Smith. The Missouri show would be limited to 400 attendees.
McCready, who heads the band Bishop Gunn, is scheduled to do an acoustic set in Fort Smith, Arkansas, on May 15. Tickets are being sold by Live Nation Ticketmaster. If the concert takes place, it will happen three days before the Arkansas state government has said it would lift the ban on small gatherings.
Concert promoter TempleLive says it will implement social distancing and other health measures, but the state is likely to mandate that meetings be limited to 50 people. The masks will be mandatory and social distancing will be established at the fair, say the promoters.
The live music industry has been devastated by the closure of the pandemic, with many venues, including venues as prestigious as the Los Angeles Troubadour, declaring that they will close if they cannot generate revenue soon.
The summer concert season has been largely eliminated, and online performances have increased to fill the void. However, online income generating programs are in their early stages, and there is no track record indicating that they may be a lucrative source of income for events or venues. In the latter case, alcohol or food cannot be sold.
Arkansas Governor Asa Hutchinson has scheduled a reopening day on May 18 for closed venues, including theaters, arenas, and stadiums. However, he has indicated that they should limit the audience to less than 50 people. So far, McCready's show has indicated that 229 fans will attend at a 1,000-seat venue.
Promoters of the McCready program have argued that since churches don't face the same attendance limitations, the state directive discriminates against live music venues. The Governor has said the concert "remains outside the state pandemic directive" in a statement. But he has not indicated if there will be an attempt to stop the show.
Missouri is already open for live music with certain restrictions, but shows have yet to be scheduled in that state.
