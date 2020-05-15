Toya Johnson makes fans happy with the second episode of the series "We in the Kitchen,quot; – watch here!

Toya Johnson premiered a series called "We in the Kitchen,quot; and made her fans happy when she announced the second episode that she had just uploaded to her YouTube channel. Check it out below.

One follower said, "I've seen someone use mayonnaise to bake cupcakes before too … it's supposed to make it wetter," and another commenter posted this: "If you ate that, you better start eating some vegetables." It's okay! How can you not eat vegetables? "

Someone else wrote: ‘Yes, my Big Mama made him corn bread in different ways depending on what he had in the kitchen. If I had no oil / eggs I would use mayonnaise because mayonnaise is just a mixture of oil and eggs & # 39; & # 39 ;, and one fan posted: & # 39; What about people who actually put corn in the cornbread? & # 39 ;, Mayonnaise probably adds moisture, but I'm I'll stick with the jiffy mix.

One commenter posted: ‘Let me say this, everyone should keep coming because I am now spoiled. This makes me think of my grandmother who passed away last year, and how we were going to visit and get up to cook, or to go to bed to cook … the best moments in history. Thanks for sharing your family! Also, I used to tear up my spaghetti, until Walmart started selling its brand in half … Pot Perfect is what it's called. "

A follower wrote this on YouTube: ‘Hello everyone … Toya, I LOVE your mother! She is super human … that is, down to earth, easy to get along with, just an easy to know personality. Bless everyone !! & # 39;

Someone else told Toya, "I'm not done watching the full video yet. I love these. It reminds me a lot of my family, we from Louisiana. We love Yakimein. 😊 I shared this video with my mom. Toya keeps coming. I love it." New Orleans cuisine. It doesn't get any better than that. Everyone makes a little liver and yes, Nita, I also like the broth. Hmm! Beedy, that sentence was everything! "

Apart from this, Toya fans are happy to see their favorite star so happy and excited. The woman couldn't be happier along with her soulmate, funding Robert Rushing and she always makes sure to show this publicly.



