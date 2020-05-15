Tory Lanez celebrates her musical independence after leaving Interscope Records

Tory Lanez recently released a new single, "Temperature Rising,quot;, independently and couldn't be happier about it. Hot New Hip Hop recently reported on the artist's social media post in which he claimed he was finally free of his previous record deal and couldn't be more excited.

During the summer of 2015, Tory signed with Interscope Records, a relationship that subsequently continued for the next five years. However, when he dropped his latest mixtape with them, The new Toronto 3, Tory fulfilled all her obligations to the record label and was officially allowed to break free.

These days, Tory is releasing new music under her own record label, One Umbrella Records. When the month of May finally came, Tory released a social media post that her first independently released single would hit streaming platforms on May 15.

On his own, Tory said he waited four long years to finally become his own boss. He captured an image of his song on Apple Music and circled his label's logo in a red circle. Also, Tory went on to explain how great it was for him.

The artist says he finally owns all of his own copyrights, publications, teachers and that it means everything to him, even though it might not mean much to others outside of the music business. Additionally, Tory claimed that the music video created in conjunction with the video should have been "porn,quot;.

In case he missed it, in April, Lanez announced that he was receiving offers from many different record labels since leaving Interscope for the first time, however, he had no interest in not being his own boss. The star went on to say that he did not care much about his offers because he now owns everything he creates.

Ad

Lanez hinted that there was no way someone could beat the deal he officially had for him: that of a free agent who owns everything produced.



Post views:

0 0