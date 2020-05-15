Tomorrow Studios Bosses in Snowpiercer, Manga and The Persuaders – Up News Info

Tomorrow Studios bosses Marty Adelstein and Becky Clements are a patient couple.

Former Endeavor partner Adelstein and former Executive Vice President of Brillstein Entertainment Clements launched the ITV-backed production company in 2014. Parasite director Bong Joon Ho 2013 feature film Snowpiercer It received the green light in 2016 and will finally launch on Sunday, May 17.

For Adelstein and Clements, who have partnered for a decade, Snowpiercer it feels like the start of a new chapter for the company, which has multiple streaming series, Physical at Apple and Cowboy Bebop and One piece on Netflix, and several high-profile projects in progress. The list includes a reboot of the classic British drama from the 70s. Persuaders, which will be written by Steve Coogan and Hart Hanson, and adaptations of books by Frances Cha I had your face and of Mahesh Rao Educated society.

Snowpiercer, starring Jennifer Connelly and Daveed Diggs, she has faced a number of challenges, including showrunner changes and network moves, but Adelstein and Clements have held firm.

"My theory on television is that the ones that are hardest to be born with and end up being the best, because you have to put everything into them," he tells Up News Info. "The easy ones you think are going to be successes never are."

Tomorrow Studios



Adelstein (left) decided that Snowpiercer, who is on a train after a major weather catastrophe, would make a great television series after watching the movie by Tilda Swinton and Chris Evans. He admits that it was difficult to choose rights, largely because The Weinstein Company had the right of refusal.

The Sarah Connor Chronicles Josh Friedman was originally cast as showrunner, but left the series in January 2018, replaced by Black orphan Graeme Manson. It was briefly switched to TBS before returning to TNT.

"Graeme quickly highlighted the excerpts from the movie and the graphic novel they were talking about, the broader idea of ​​climate change, the class system, and resource control," says Clements. "We owe him a huge thank you to the cast for sticking with him."

Director Bong, who is an executive producer, twice visited the set in Vancouver and gave his blessing to the project, the release of which is quite timely given his recent surprise win for Best Picture at the Oscars for Parasite.

Last year, the show was renewed for a second season, although the science fiction series was affected by the closure of production for COVID-19 with only nine days of filming. The team was able to finish enough material to be able to finish eight episodes if they can't get back into production any time soon, and Clements, who previously worked with Adelstein on shows like Hanna and Last man standing, says that they have already started to think about a third season.

Tomorrow Studios, which was behind the crime drama of the David Duchovny era as head of NBC Aquarium and TNT thriller Michelle Dockery Good behavior, It has shifted its attention to streamers and premium cable networks in recent years.

Physical Apple delivered a serial order to him; The series is led by Rose Byrne, who plays a silently tortured housewife in a southern California beach community of the 1980s who finds an unconventional path to power through the unlikely source of aerobics. Comes from Almost family creator Annie Weisman and Dirty john showrunner Alexandra Cunningham.

Tomorrow Studios



Clements (right) says they hope to film the show in Los Angeles in September, or as soon as they are given the go-ahead. "Okay because it's an intimate show, there aren't many crowd scenes or stunt work for Ms. Byrne."

On a very different track there are two anime projects: Cowboy bepop and One piece – Both on Netflix. Cowboy bepop It is a live adaptation of a Japanese animated series, produced in association with the original studio Sunrise. It's a jazz and genre-inspired story by Spike Spiegel, Jet Black, Faye Valentine, and Radical Ed – a group of bounty hunters who flee their pasts while hunting down the most dangerous criminals in the solar system.

John Cho's stars, albeit a torn LCA, meant a nine-month production shutdown, time the team used to write a second season. The plan is to go into production in September in New Zealand, which, as Clements says, seems more optimistic about COVID-19 than many other countries.

Tomorrow Studios also hopes to go to South Africa at the end of the year to film One piece, a live-action adaptation of the best-selling manga title.

Adelstein says: "We start going three or four times a year to Japan and our presentation was that it takes five years to make these films, you have to play both in an hour and a half, let's make them as television series, you have nine years episodes here, why would you make a movie? We have this foothold in Japan. It's a whole new muscle. "

On the development front, the one written by Steve Coogan and Hart Hanson The persuaders, is a reboot of the ITV series starring Roger Moore and Tony Curtis. Follow two reluctant heroes, a British and an American, who are forced to work as repairers for a shadow billionaire.

Alan Partridge the creator Coogan comes from starring in the feature film Greed and the end of his cult British comedy Tripwhile Hanson created the long-running Fox hit Bones. "They are a dream team," says Clements.

Also on his development list is a series of adaptations of books by Frances Cha I had your face and of Mahesh Rao Educated society, which are set in streamers.

I had your face, which will be filmed in South Korea, follows four young women who make their way in a world defined by impossible standards of beauty, after-hours salons catering to wealthy men, ruthless social hierarchies, and K-pop mania. Educated society It is a modern reinvention of Emma Austen by Jane Austen in Delhi.

"We are making big changes," says Clements. "What is charming for those of us who have been doing this forever is that we are moving beyond one point of view, one type of actor, one genre of franchise, it gives us the opportunity to bring new scenarios and ideas to the world". That's what keeps it interesting, you don't want to do the same show for 20 years in a row. We love that the market responds to that, we can be eclectic because the market is eclectic. We couldn't have sold three of these shows five years ago, but everything is changing. "

Adelstein says this was all part of the original plan. “At first we realized that competing, we had to become an intellectual property company, to make the (best) writers work for us. We had to have an IP that they wanted to work on. They have to have some kind of integrity. I've done a lot of dumb shows in my life that have worked really well, but it's about the quality of the content and the themes that interest us. "

This adequate backup ITV, which at that time was great in reality programming in the US. But it had yet to break the script market. During a trip to Europe, he launched the British broadcaster, thanks in part to his former client Denise O’Donoghue, who was expanding his production and distribution divisions. “I wanted to do this where I have a partner who has distribution that will finance the company and allow us to do whatever we want. I wanted to break free of the system and do a lot of different things that affect me and Becky, ”he says. “I came out with a lot of money to finance the company. This was great because they turned out to be the best partners I've ever had. They didn't say no to anything we wanted, they were super supportive and it's the most fun. "

Adelstein, who produced Prison Break, and Clements' patience is highlighted by a breakthrough for his adaptation of the Swedish vampire story. let the right one in. The project, which is based on John Ajvide Lindqvist's book, which was later made into a movie, was broadcast on TNT in 2017, and Adelstein says he is about to place an order elsewhere. "We don't let them die, we have a little tenacity," he adds.