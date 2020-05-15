Tina Lawson shows off her dance moves while dancing for "Savage Remix,quot;

As Megan Thee Stallion and Beyoncé's collaboration for "Savage (Remix)" continues to climb the charts, Beyoncé's mother, Tina Lawson, turned to social media to show off her dance moves to success.

Tina posted a video of her having a good time while dancing to the song and said, "Haaaa !!! Yeah I know they didn't give me their dance moves! They got them from their dad! Okay, I still like to dance! "

Earlier in the week, Tina congratulated Beyoncé on reaching a new milestone when "Savage Remix,quot; peaked at No. 2 on Billboard & # 39; s Hot 100. It was announced that Beyoncé has now charted at least one song on Hot 100 in each of the last 24 years.

Tub said, "Congratulations Beyoncé, you've been doing the damn thing since you were 16. The Megan Thee Stallion remix,quot; Savage "is on the 2020 list! Congratulations, Megan!

Like us previously Megan Thee Stallion and Beyoncé released the surprise remix last month after the song hit the charts thanks to its success on the social media platform Tik Tok.

Upon releasing the remix, it was also announced that the proceeds from the song would go to Bread of Life relief efforts in Houston COVID-19. In response, the Houston mayor announced that both artists would be honored with their own days to honor their efforts.

TSR STAFF: Jade Ashley @ Jade_Ashley94