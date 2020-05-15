Timothy Olyphant prepares for season 2 of "Mandalorian" – Up News Info

The Up News Info has confirmed that Superfluous or useless things and Unjustified actor Timothy Olyphant will join Disney season 2 + Star Wars: The Mandalorian.

It is unclear whether he will play a new character or a familiar one from the extended Star Wars universe.

Olyphant joins a string of new faces in Season 2, which is already in the can, including Rosario Dawson (allegedly Ahsoka Tano), Temuera Morrison (Boba Fett), Katee Sackhoff (Bo-Katan), and Michael Biehn.

The Mandalorian Season 2 will return in October.