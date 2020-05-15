TikTok app violates children's privacy

Privacy guard dogs say the popular TikTok video app is violating children's privacy law and putting kids at risk.

A coalition of 20 groups, including Campaign for a Free-Free Childhood and the Center for Digital Democracy, filed a complaint Thursday with the Federal Trade Commission saying TikTok is collecting personal information from children under the age of 13 without the consent of their parents.

TikTok, owned by the Chinese company ByteDance, has grown in popularity among young people thanks to its silly and happy feel and its ease of use.

At the same time, it is subject to scrutiny by US officials concerned about national security risks due to its Chinese ownership and its popularity with children.

TikTok paid a $ 5.7 million fine to the FTC in 2019 for collecting personal information from children under the age of 13, a violation of the Federal Online Privacy Protection Act for Children. He renewed his application with a restricted mode for younger users.

But privacy groups say it's easy for kids to use TikTok without parental consent. Children can sign up with a bogus date of birth to use the full adult version of the app, "putting them at risk from both the use of TikTok business data and inappropriate adult contact," the groups said in a statement from joint press.

TikTok uses the data it collects from users, such as their location, what's in their messages, and the videos they watch, to discover what new videos to show them and for targeted advertising.

Privacy groups asked the FTC to investigate and fine TikTok. The commission said it received the complaint but did not comment on it.

In an email statement, TikTok said it takes privacy very seriously and is committed to ensuring that the app is a safe and entertaining community for users.