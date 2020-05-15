Tiger King star "irritated" has not made money with the Netflix show

Tiger king Star John Reinke has admitted that "it irritates him" that he didn't make money from Netflix's success.

The documentary on the dispute between cat dealer Joe Exotic and animal rights activist Carole Baskin was hugely popular when it was released in March this year, turning its contributors into celebrities overnight.

Reinke, who worked with Exotic for 14 years, said TooFab: "I recorded that thing for five or six years, and I didn't make cookies with it. Netflix made all the money from it …





“I heard that some people made money from it, and that irritates me a little.

"But I haven't tried to earn money through this … until now."

Reinke also said that he thought Exotic's sentence was too long.

Exotic is currently serving a 22-year sentence for his involvement in a murder-for-hire plot and numerous charges of animal abuse.

"It shouldn't be there for 22 years," Reinke said. "He did some things wrong, but I think he has done enough time."

Earlier this month, it was announced that Nicolas Cage will star in Joe Exotic in a new scripted series about the animal dealer.

The eight-episode show will narrate how Exotic "struggled to keep his park even at the risk of losing his sanity."