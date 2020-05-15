Thomas Ravenel claims he turned down an offer to return to southern charm

It's been a hectic few days for the Bravo reality series Southern charm. Even though filming for Season 7 was suspended due to the COVID-19 pandemic, and Bravo has yet to announce a release date, a serious shake-up of the cast has been revealed on social media. Things seem so bad that disgraced former cast member Thomas Ravenel doesn't want to be a part of it.

Earlier this week, star Cameran Eubanks revealed on Instagram that she would not be returning to Southern charm after being a full-time cast member for the six seasons since the series premiered in 2014.

Immediately, rumors began to emerge that Eubanks was leaving the show because she did not want her husband's infidelity made public. However, Eubanks criticized the rumor with a long Instagram post, saying his marriage is fine and that these kinds of vicious rumors have confirmed his decision to give up on life as a TV star.

In the comments section of the Eubanks post, its co-star Naomie Olindo wrote: "I am so proud of you and us @ chelseameissner58." Later, both Olindo and Meissner confirmed in their Instagram stories that they were both gone. Southern charm and will not be part of season 7.

The three women say they left Southern charm Months ago, and now Ravenel chimed in with his own claims. In two tweets now removed, Ravenel expressed his frustrations with Southern charm and revealed that the producers offered him the opportunity to return to the series after firing him in 2018 due to two sexual assault claims against him.

Then Cameran Wimberly, Chelsea Meisner (sic), Naomie Olindo and I refused to return for another season of Southern charm"Ravenel wrote." Obviously I know why. Is anyone curious?

In a second tweet, Ravenel wrote that it takes 40 hours of filming for a 40-minute episode of Southern charm. However, a cast member cannot say the word "edit,quot;.

“They show you a character who acts badly but they eliminate the part that caused the bad behavior. Their contract says they have the right to "fictionalize,quot; their story, it's really bad, "wrote Ravenel.

The former South Carolina treasurer also defended his former Kathryn Dennis when she was attacked for being "racist,quot; and "white supremicist,quot; after he sent the Charleston activist and radio host Mika Gadsden a monkey emoji in a message.

Despite numerous fans responding to Ravenel's tweet asking if anyone was curious as to why all the cast members were leaving Southern charmThomas Ravenel never replied.



