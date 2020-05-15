This is what is really going on with Ashley Benson and G-Eazy

John Photography / Shutterstock, MediaPunch / Shutterstock
Are they or are they not a couple?
That's what pop culture fans have been wondering this week when it comes to Ashley Benson and G-Eazy.
After the news that the pretty Little Liars star and Cara Delevigne When they parted, the actress was spotted sharing a kiss with G-Eazy after picking up food from a beloved Los Angeles restaurant called The Apple Pan.
But before calling these two new Hollywood couples, you may want to hear our scoop.
"Ashley and G-Eazy are not dating, but they are definitely hanging out and having fun right now. It is a good distraction for Ashley," shared a source with E! Exclusive news. "They got connected after working together recently, but they've been friends for a while and they also have some friends in common."
Both stars, we are told, have "carefree attitudes,quot; and are "free spirits." But calling this relationship serious is a bit premature.
"They have joined in with that and they really get along. They are both fun and love to be quiet while sitting at home and laughing for hours," shared our source. "It is definitely not serious, but now they are enjoying time together."
One person who is not bothered by speculation is Cara. The model recently visited Instagram Stories and urged fans to stop teasing her ex amid the latest romance rumors.
"Now it is more important than ever to spread love, not hate," he shared with his followers. "To everyone who hates @AshleyBenson, please stop. You don't know the truth, only she and I do, and that's exactly how it should be."
Earlier this month, E! News confirmed that Cara and Ashley had resigned after about two years together.
A source revealed that the two were officially "moving forward,quot; and confirmed that Ashley "moved and stays with friends."
Fans also noted that Ashley and Cara took some photos on their respective social media.
Watch Daily pop Monday through Friday at 12:30 p.m., only on E!
%MINIFYHTML2e6e92596470c4a63719f2eea303c1e617%