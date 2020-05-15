This is what is really going on with Ashley Benson and G-Eazy

Are they or are they not a couple?

That's what pop culture fans have been wondering this week when it comes to Ashley Benson and G-Eazy.

After the news that the pretty Little Liars star and Cara Delevigne When they parted, the actress was spotted sharing a kiss with G-Eazy after picking up food from a beloved Los Angeles restaurant called The Apple Pan.

But before calling these two new Hollywood couples, you may want to hear our scoop.

"Ashley and G-Eazy are not dating, but they are definitely hanging out and having fun right now. It is a good distraction for Ashley," shared a source with E! Exclusive news. "They got connected after working together recently, but they've been friends for a while and they also have some friends in common."

Both stars, we are told, have "carefree attitudes,quot; and are "free spirits." But calling this relationship serious is a bit premature.