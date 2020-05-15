This Aishwarya Rai Bachchan throwback video is too good to miss

Aishwarya Rai is a timeless beauty. She still stuns everyone with her beautiful appearance, just like she did when she became the beauty queen. Since then, there has been no going back for the beautiful lady. Here's a video from the Miss World 1995 event, where Aishwarya is seen taking a final ride as Miss World.

The actress looked stunning in traditional clothing. He walked down the ramp with the utmost grace and elegance, wearing the prestigious crown. Aishwarya presented her crown to Jacqueline Aguilera after the latter won the Miss World title in 1995.

On the job front, Aishwarya will be seen next in the Mani Ratnam movie. According to a report, she will play a negative character on the project. The film also stars Vikram, Karthi, Jayam Ravi, Vikram Prabhu, and Aditi Rao Hydari in key roles.