There's no asterisk in an NBA champion this year – Up News Info

If the NBA returns this season and crowns a champion, there will be no asterisk attached to the title winner, according to former Nugget and current ESPN analyst Jalen Rose.

As the NBA prepares to make a decision on the possible return in the coming weeks, there is nothing concrete on how the league will proceed. Finish the regular season games? Jump to the modified playoffs? No one knows like this point. Although there has recently been positive momentum, including calls between NBA Commissioner Adam Silver and the league's board of governors, the coronavirus itself will dictate what is possible from the NBA's perspective.

But Rose said it won't matter if something unstable happens or if an unforeseen champion comes up on a playoff stage. That champion must be recognized regardless of the circumstances.

"People live during a pandemic and are quarantined in situations where they know everything will be unique," Rose said in a telephone interview. "When I'm doing television, I don't care if I have a problem with the Internet or if it doesn't seem as clear as it normally would if we were in the studio because people understand that it will be different right now. .

"The same with an NBA champion," he said. "There are all kinds of asterisks that you can use in NBA history if you want." Moments when people were injured, seasons shortened by the shot, times when the rules were changed, the 3-point line moved inward, times when the ball was different. For example, there are all kinds of scenarios if you dig deep into the weeds about it, but ultimately to come up with a champion, I think it would get fans excited because sports would be a welcome distraction for a lot of the things we're dealing with like society right now. "

As states begin to reopen, Rose cited the return of the Korean baseball league, MMA, and NASCAR as examples of professional sports that have begun to return.

"From the property to the main office, from the players to the officials, people feel that, at some point when the restrictions are eased, if there can be sports, one of them will be NBA basketball," Rose said.