There's no asterisk in an NBA champion this year – Up News Info

If the NBA returns this season and crowns a champion, there will be no asterisk attached to the title winner, according to former Nugget and current ESPN analyst Jalen Rose.

As the NBA prepares to make a decision on the possible return in the coming weeks, there is nothing concrete on how the league will proceed. Finish the regular season games? Jump to the modified playoffs? No one knows like this point. Although there has recently been positive momentum, including calls between NBA Commissioner Adam Silver and the league's board of governors, the coronavirus itself will dictate what is possible from the NBA's perspective.

But Rose said it won't matter if something unstable happens or if an unforeseen champion comes up on a playoff stage. That champion must be recognized regardless of the circumstances.

