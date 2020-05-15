Thefts increase by 50%, suspects use face-covering orders to their advantage – Up News Info Los Angeles

%MINIFYHTMLb2de79ac3c95d1697b73127fef3ea99717%

– Aiming a gun at a service station employee, a man in a traffic vest and cap demanded money when his accomplice, wearing a mask, grabbed the cash.

"We are sitting here not knowing who is going to go through that door," said Elias Khawan, the owner.

The thieves, who initially did not raise the employee's suspicions due to local orders to cover their faces in light of the coronavirus pandemic, took off in a silver Nissan Altima last Friday at 2 a.m.

Khawan said he has never seen anything like this in the 17 years he has run his gas station and convenience store in Santa Ana. He said local facial coverage requirements put his staff at risk.

"It is horrible," he said. "I mean, I know we have to take certain steps because of what's happening with COVID-19, but it's the perfect script or manual for a thief: the mask, the parasol, and a hoodie. You don't know who's coming, who enters ".

Khawan and his staff feel so insecure that they have cut their hours of being open all night to close at 10 p.m., a 25% success on their bottom line. He has also added signs in his store that prohibit hoodies, backpacks, and bags.

%MINIFYHTMLb2de79ac3c95d1697b73127fef3ea99718%

"They are very scared," he said. "I have two employees who said," No, we don't want to work at night. "

And Santa Ana police confirmed Thursday that robberies in the city have increased by 50% since the shutdown.

In a robbery in April, a thief hid his face with a scarf at a donut shop in Bristol. The cashier was caught off guard when the thief pulled out a gun and placed it on the counter. The thief then emptied both logs before escaping.

"It is the norm," Cpl. Anthony Bertagna, with the Santa Ana police, said. "So we are seeing more and more suspects using the mast and using it to their advantage."

Police said they were not exactly sure why there has been an increase in robberies, but said it could be related to the number of prisoners released from area jails due to the pandemic.