The world coronavirus problem is much bigger than we thought – BGR

A new study from Spain attempted to determine the true extent of the new coronavirus infection in the country.

The researchers tested people for antibodies to the coronavirus, a sign that they may have been infected and survived COVID-19 already.

The data suggests that almost 5% of the population in Spain may have been infected, and 90% of them were undiagnosed.

Visit the BGR home page for more stories.

Throughout Europe and the USA The US, countries and states are slowly opening up their economies after weeks of social distancing measures that cost millions of people their jobs. However, the threat has not gone away, and people are still at risk of contracting COVID-19 even in regions where the curve has flattened significantly. That's because the world's coronavirus problem is much bigger than we thought. A study of Spain, one of the most affected countries in the world, reveals that many more people contracted the disease than official figures show.

%MINIFYHTML926182ed92048e214f1a055479f5b5bb15%

However, not enough of the population became infected for Spain to achieve so-called herd immunity, which would significantly reduce the risk of infections. Furthermore, research shows that the virus has been able to spread in communities with terrifying speed, and that it has not yet spread. Finally, the study offers a better perspective of the real mortality rate of COVID-19 and the risk associated with opening the economy to normal levels.

Researchers from the Carlos III Health Institute of Spain took blood samples from almost 70,000 people looking for COVID-19 antibodies, the sign that a person has survived a new coronavirus infection. Such studies will also be conducted in other countries to determine the actual number of coronavirus cases.

Most countries did not respond correctly when it comes to testing and contact tracing. As a result, patients in the US USA And other countries may have been eligible for the test only after showing some of the most common signs of the disease that would require hospitalization. That left many asymptomatic people in the wild who could still infect others, with no idea that they, too, were infected.

The Spanish study concluded that almost 90% of patients with coronavirus were not diagnosed in the country. Only 5% of the Spanish population has been infected, a much lower percentage than the 60% that experts say is necessary to offer collective immunity. That was the national average. The regions of central Spain around Madrid had a higher number of infections, reaching up to 13.5%. The coastal provinces had lower infection rates, between 1.1% and 3%.

How The country He explains, serology tests looked for antibodies that covered recent infections, as well as the oldest:

These numbers indicate how many people have IgG antibodies, which take longer to appear in the body and which means that the person has been exposed to the virus but does not have an active infection. The serology test also detects IgM antibodies, previously produced by the immune system in response to the virus, around six to seven days after the onset of symptoms. %MINIFYHTML926182ed92048e214f1a055479f5b5bb16%

The study suggests that Spain has a COVID-19 case number of 2,350,000 cases, significantly higher than confirmed cases. That number is more than 272,000 as of Thursday afternoon, including 27,321 deaths.

"Five percent is the equivalent of 2,350,000 cases. If there were around 27,100 deaths, that means that the mortality rate is between 1 and 1.2%, "said epidemiologist Jesús Molina Cabrillana The country. That's in the highest range of estimates for the infection death rate, which experts say ranges from 0.5% to 1%. Comparatively, the mortality rate for the number of diagnosed cases of COVID-19 is 10% in Spain.

The study concludes that the cost of acquiring herd immunity would be between 200,000 and 300,000 deaths. Epidemiologists told the newspaper that social distancing measures must be maintained until a vaccine is available.

Vaccine development has been accelerated, but it will likely take at least 12 to 18 months before we can get our hands on it. At best, a vaccine will be ready in early 2021, but even so, it will be impossible to inoculate the entire population. Still, we already have evidence that various medications used to treat other diseases can significantly reduce complications and the risk of death until the vaccine arrives.

Similar studies are likely to yield similar results in other countries. More people have been infected than the total number of confirmed cases. If we were to extrapolate the study findings to the entire world, we would end up with almost 45 million infections worldwide. On the other hand, if we apply the estimated mortality rate for COVID-19 (0.5% to 1%) to the current number of deaths worldwide (300,674), we end up with a total number of theoretical global coronavirus infections ranging from 30 million and 60 million.

Image Source: Paul White / AP / Shutterstock