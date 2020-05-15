The United States urges Afghanistan to stay the course with a peace agreement as violence resurfaces

WASHINGTON – US officials fought on Friday to prevent Afghanistan's tenuous peace process from falling apart, blaming the Islamic State for the horrific attacks that have recently killed dozens of people and further increased tensions between the Taliban and the government in Kabul.
Zalmay Khalilzad, the United States' chief negotiator for the Afghan reconciliation talks, acknowledged the "challenges and difficulties,quot; in moving forward with plans to create a power-sharing government that was outlined more than two months ago with US support.
But he urged Taliban and Afghan officials to resist returning to violence that could threaten efforts to reach a peace agreement and withdraw US troops after more than 18 years of war.
"A political solution, a peace agreement between the Afghans, is the only realistic option at present," said Mr. Khalilzad he told reporters during a briefing by the State Department.
"There are forces like ISIS that do not see peace in Afghanistan in their interest and are trying to escalate violence, to undermine the prospect of peace," said Khalilzad. "We urge both sides not to fall into that trap."
Afghan officials have blamed the Taliban both for the attack on the hospital that killed at least 15 people on Tuesday and for a bombing, the same day and about 100 miles away, against a funeral procession of a police commander who killed at least 25. Taliban leaders They have denied the wave of shooting at the hospital, and the Islamic State has claimed responsibility for the funeral attack.
The violence and the accusations derived from it have pushed the Taliban and Afghan government to their respective corners.
President Ashraf Ghani of Afghanistan has He promised to resume military offensives against the Taliban, while the Taliban, who intensified their attacks shortly after signing the peace agreement with the United States, accused the Kabul government of falsely using the recent attacks as an excuse to abandon the peace agreement. .
Khalilzad claimed that the Islamic State had targeted both the hospital and the funeral procession and said it was eager to see any evidence the Afghan government could provide that indicated otherwise.
He recognized that the Taliban had not completely ended their attacks, including a On Thursday, a truck bomb that killed at least five people near a military court. But Khalilzad said the group had not explicitly violated a previous agreement to ease hostilities that was a condition for opening direct peace talks with the government.
"We are saying that they are violating the spirit, if not the letter, given the commitment that all parties will try to reduce violence," Khalilzad said.
It is unclear when the talks between the Taliban and the Afghan government could begin. They were initially slated for March, after the Taliban signed a preliminary agreement with Washington that focused largely on withdrawing US troops in exchange for assurances that Afghanistan would not be used as a launch pad for terrorist attacks against the United States.
The US military is still on track to reduce its forces in Afghanistan to approximately 8,600 soldiers, Jonathan Hoffman, a Pentagon spokesman, said Friday. That benchmark was outlined in the Taliban deal, but it was also a long-term goal for General Austin S. Miller, the commander of the U.S.-led mission in Afghanistan. The current number of US troops in the country is just under 12,000.
The increase in violence has called into question the peace agreement, and with it, the American credibility in Afghanistan, said Michael Rubin, an academic at the policy center of the American Enterprise Institute.
"No peace process can turn a blind eye to the bombings at funerals, the killings in maternity wards or the kidnappings for ransom," said Mr. Rubin. wrote in an analysis this week.
Thomas Gibbons-Neff contributed reporting.
%MINIFYHTMLeafc8df477a90f5b324eab9b056e548917%