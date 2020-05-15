The third point of the Daniel Loeb Hedge Fund buys 1.4 million Disney shares – Up News Info

Daniel Loeb's hedge fund, Third Point LLC, known in media circles for its activist crusade to shake up Sony Corp., has bought 1.425 million shares in Walt Disney Co., according to an SEC filing. on Friday.

%MINIFYHTMLa141eef946b005d9f859606c3067ebd015%

The purchase is a small fraction of the media giant's 1.81 billion shares outstanding and there were no immediate indications of a larger agenda to motivate participation, which was taken during the quarter ended March 31. Third Point had invested $ 115 million in Disney stock in 2013. According to a February presentation for the fourth quarter, the company had no position in Disney at the end of 2019.

In its first quarter letter to investors, Third Point noted that Sony had "struggled" in the period, but did not mention Disney.

Related story California coronavirus update: state approaches 75,000 cases, half of them in Los Angeles county, as residents head to the beach %MINIFYHTMLa141eef946b005d9f859606c3067ebd016%

The SEC's disclosure comes at a delicate time for Disney, which is suffering damage from COVID-19 in its parks and resorts, studios and network units. He also recently saw longtime CEO Bob Iger walk away in February, handing over the reins to Bob Chapek.

There was no further information at the presentation or anywhere else on Friday. Third Point's stake in Disney was accompanied by other purchases in the media and technology sector, including the shares of Charter and Amazon.

Representatives for Third Point and Disney did not comment on the transaction.

Third Point accumulated shares in ViacomCBS earlier this year and also recently exited a position at Fox Corp. The fund remains an investor in Sony Corp., which Loeb publicly criticized for its corporate structure and what it viewed as mismanagement of its film and television operations. .

The attacks led to a high-profile dispute with George Clooney, who told Up News Info in 2013 that Loeb was a "carpet bagger" who had no credibility in Hollywood. Loeb, who later had a 7% stake in Sony, criticized the underperforming movies in the studio. "One type of hedge fund entity is the least qualified person to make these types of judgments, and it is dangerous for our industry," Clooney replied.