The still strange tragedy behind Seberg by Kristen Stewart

Jean Seberg She spent the 1960s as an internationally recognized actress, a New Wave icon of French cinema, and one of the most elegant women in Hollywood, New York, or Paris.
The 1970s was much less amiable, and by the end of the decade, she was gone, dead of "probable suicide."
At a glance, the tragedy that was Seberg's intoxicating rise and his latest descent into drug addiction and mental illness makes up most of his legacy, that and his legendary turn in Jean-Luc Godard1960 classic Panting, playing Patricia, the dubious and loyal American girlfriend of Jean-Paul Belmondothe convicted criminal Michel.
Seberg It seeks to re-inject humanity into what was truly a stranger life story than fiction.
"Well, I had this overview of hers that matched the broad perspective, which is Panting in the 60s, she became a little eccentric, she moved to Paris and never wanted to return, she drank to oblivion and ended her life. " Kristen Stewart, who plays the actress in the movie, which began airing on Amazon Prime Video on Friday, told Awards Watch in December.
"It is such an absurd plot for what really happened in Jean's life," he continued, "and I think his story is quite urgent, considering this subjugation of truth and this maddening relationship we have with truth in the media and idea from a woman who had a perspective that felt threatening to the government at large.
"She was illegally exiled, not for breaking the law, but only for having an opinion that did not match theirs. So, in itself, it is terrifying, in fact we think, in a broad sense, that she was just this crazy actress that she moved out and got drunk to say something. I mean, this woman really went through a lot and was really violent, and I think it's absolutely a story worth telling. "
BTW, Stewart and director Benedict Andrews He also said at the Toronto International Film Festival that there were times during filming where they could sense Seberg's presence on set.
"Every time there was a cat running around the set, every time something weird happened, it felt creepy, ghostly," Stewart said. "There was a fall that didn't make sense and I felt it is there."
While the finer details of Seberg and some of his most intimate moments are more of the truth-based variety, the cold facts of the matter are no less shocking.
And, like Stewart, a former child star turned sensationalist and film and fashion beloved who remains openly political, despite her own cautiousness about sharing too much of herself with the world, she noted, it's still a story. unfortunately timely to count.
"Something in me is not equipped to be in the United States and play those games, sell yourself for martinis, be charming, happy and bright. It is not worth fighting," Seberg told the New York Times in 1974. "They always transform you into everything you are not."
United Artists / Kobal / Shutterstock
Seberg spent much of his short life in France, so people could be forgiven for forgetting that he was born in the small town of Iowa, the daughter of a substitute teacher and pharmacist. He had an older sister and two younger brothers, the youngest of whom died in a car accident at age 18 in 1968.
After doing some summer theater, Seberg enrolled at the University of Iowa for a semester, but ended up getting his big break when Otto Preminger—The director of taboo courtship of Laura and The man with the golden arm Who could also be a stalker, especially towards her female stars, chose her angelic face from thousands of other entries in a search for talent that the Seberg high school drama coach had volunteered without her knowing.
And so, Seberg made his film debut at age 17, playing Joan of Arc in the 1957 drama Preminger. San Juan, adapted from George Bernard Shaw play, a project that was promoted in advance for its time, thanks in large part to the newcomer in the title role.
Critics widely criticized her performance, prompting Seberg's comment: "I am the best example of a very real fact, that all the publicity in the world will not make you a movie star if you are not also an actress."
Rialto Pictures / StudioCanal
"I have two memories of San Juan"he said later." The first was burned at the stake in the image. The second was burned at the stake by critics. The last one hurts more. He was scared like a rabbit and was shown on the screen. It was not a good experience at all. I started where most actresses end up. "
However, Preminger liked it and chose it in his next film (and two more after that), from 1958. Bonjour Tristesse, which were shot in Paris. And there Seberg stayed, in love with a lawyer and aspiring filmmaker. François Moreuil. They were married in September 1958, when she was 19 years old.
Mondadori Portfolio through ZUMA Press
In 1960 he starred with Belmondo in Panting, one of the best-known films of the French New Wave movement, which also established her as an It Girl and launched countless style imitators, from the top of her gamine pixie cut to the tips of her ballet flats.
Seberg parted ways with Moreuil, but she agreed to be on his directorial debut, 1961. Love play.
Although Seberg and the city of Paris were inextricably linked, she did not consider herself an expat.
Columbia / Kobal / Shutterstock
"I am in Paris because my work has been here," he explained to a journalist in the 1960s. "I will go where the work is. French life has its drawbacks. One of them is formality. The system seems to be based on save the most of yourself for those closest to you. "
"Perhaps that is better than the other extreme in Hollywood, where people give so much of themselves in public life that they have nothing left for their families. However, it is difficult for an American to get used to."
While making a series of French films, I worked with people like Claude Chabrol and Jean becker, she went where the jobs were, including those from 1964 Lilith, with Warren beatty, for which he received his only Golden Globe nomination, and the 1969 musical Paint your car, which supposedly resulted in her having an affair with costing Clint eastwood.
PARAMOUNT PHOTOS / Album
The main constant amidst the ups and downs of his historical career was that his personal life was still … complicated.
Seberg had married the filmmaker, writer, diplomat, and former member of the French Resistance. Romain Gary, who was 24 years older than her, in October 1962, about a month after his divorce from his first wife was finalized, and three months after Seberg gave birth to his son, Alexandre Diego Gary, in Barcelona.
Gary remained Seberg's protector throughout their lives together and apart, eventually becoming a first-hand witness to what turned out to be his government-ordered decline.
In the early 1970s, Seberg had an affair with an activist student, Carlos Navarra, while he was in Mexico and gave birth prematurely to a daughter, Nina Hart Gary (he was already separated from his wife, but Romain Gary publicly maintained that he was the boy's father) on August 23, 1970.
The baby died two days later, and Seberg transported her to his hometown of Marshalltown, Iowa, for burial.
Seberg and Gary divorced and she married the producer. Dennis Berry in 1972. They organized regular evenings in their apartment on the left bank (in the same complex where Gary still lived with his son), their guests a parade of various artists and thinkers of various successes. She said to Berry on New Years Eve 1973: "I am going to live this year as if it were my last. I like my friends to laugh around me and I like good food and good wine, so I am the only one, someone who can afford to collect the check? "
Seberg told the New York Times in 1974 she had "laughed out loud,quot; after the loss of her baby. But "if you keep yourself busy, you don't go crazy."
Meanwhile, Seberg's leftist political leanings (he joined the Des Moines chapter of the NAACP when he was 14 years old), including his outstanding financial support for the Black Panther Party, attracted the attention of the United States government, which was still under Director J. Edgar Hoover's leadership, which spanned decades, was busy waging a counterintelligence war against the Panthers and other anti-establishment groups, painting them widely as violent radicals and seeking to discredit them by any means possible.
A rumor that emerged in 1970, first through a blind gossip article published in the Los Angeles Times“That it was an affair with a Panther that had resulted in Seberg's pregnancy, was part of one of COINTELPRO's countless insidious projects by the FBI.
According to the 1981 biography Played: Jean Seberg's story, Seberg had romantic relationships with activist Hakim Jamal (played by Anthony Mackie in the movie), who was shot dead in 1973, and leader of the Black Panther Party Raymond & # 39; & # 39; Masai & # 39; & # 39; Hewitt"The last of which the FBI speculated was the father of Seberg's baby." Both men were married. Hewitt died in 1988.
Seberg told the The New York City Times back in 1974, who was once very committed to the Panthers, but who "officially broke with them … I have analyzed the fact that I am not equipped to participate fully and totally. I had a very, very bad mental breakdown," and now I realize that I would not want a person like me in a group of which I am a member, as Groucho Marx would say. "
Then, at 35, she noted, "I'm in a fun age bracket for an actress. I'm not young enough to play the wit anymore, and I'm not old enough to get into the character thing. Maybe it's because of your own sanity that you go to other areas. "
Seberg also said: "If you want to know what I will do in 10 years, I couldn't say it. It is like asking a woman if she will be elegant at 45 years. Who knows what life will do to you?"
Bertrand Rindoff Petroff / Getty Images
Seberg continued to work, appearing in the 1970s disaster thriller genre. Airport and 1971 Kill! Kill! Kill! Kill!, directed by Gary; and 1975 The great delusion, directed by Berry. He also directed his own short, 1974. Ballad for Billy the KidBut his career slowed down decidedly. Her last on-screen appearance was in the 1976 film. The wild duck.
She also continued to drink heavily, and became increasingly paranoid because she was being watched, that government spies were following her and touching her phone. He spent time in institutions that receive psychiatric care.
Seberg and Berry separated and, in 1979, she reunited Ahmed Hasni, an Algerian actor with whom he spent a few months unhappy (his wife called her but they were not legally married).
Silver Screen Collection / Archive Photos / Getty Images
Later, Hasni would tell reporters that he last saw his wife on the night of August 30, 1979, that they had gone to bed after going to the movies and that she seemed to be fine, but when he woke up the next morning , she was gone. "He only took his papers, a blanket, his barbiturates and a bottle of water," he said.
Seberg's body was found on September 8 in an exclusive neighborhood on the right bank of Paris. She was in the back seat of her white Renault, wrapped in her blanket, and appeared to have been dead for days. Police believed that the car could not have been parked where it was for the full nine days without attracting attention, which was probably moved there closer to when it was found.
His death was considered a probable suicide due to an overdose of barbiturates. A note was found in the car, saying in part, "I can't live with my nerves anymore," and asking her son to forgive her, encouraging him to "be strong."
She was 40 years old.
Hasni told reporters that Seberg had attempted suicide in August by jumping in front of a subway train.
"I knew she wanted to commit suicide," he said. "For some time, he didn't want to see anyone."
Two days after they found her, Gary held a press conference in Paris, where he firmly stated: "Jean Seberg was destroyed by the FBI. In 1970, when we were in the process of divorcing, this agency apparently gave a great American Newspaper information that Jean was pregnant with a boy whose father was a leader in the Black Panthers. "
A few days later, the FBI admitted to planting the gossip article, part of a concerted effort to "cheapen,quot; Seberg's image and hopefully dissuade other "friends of the Black Panthers,quot; from getting too involved with the group.
Someone at the FBI first came up with the idea in April 1970, knowing that Seberg was pregnant, but was encouraged to wait until she was more clearly shown.
An office official wrote (in documents obtained by the Los Angeles Times in 1979), "Jean Seberg has been a financial supporter of the BPP and must be neutralized. Her current (censored) pregnancy while still married provides an opportunity for such an effort."
After getting the go-ahead from Hoover himself, they started with a message written to a Hollywood gossip columnist, allegedly a first-person account of seeing Seberg in Paris "loaded with baby,quot; and the actress "confided that the boy belonged to (name censored)) of the Black Panthers … The dear girl is moving! I thought you might have a scoop on the others. "
The blind article was first published on May 19, 1970 by Joyce Haber in the LA TimesHaber referred to Seberg as "Miss A,quot;, who was "pursuing a series of free-spirited causes, including the Black Revolution. She lived what she believed in, which raised some eyebrows from the establishments. Not because her companions they were often black, but because they were black nationalists. "
Contacted after Seberg's death, Haber said she had received the information from a "reliable source,quot; and preferred not to comment if she had contacted the actress.
Newsweek he advanced the tidbit in its August 24, 1970 issue, identifying Seberg and reporting that she and Gary were back together "even though the baby Jean is expecting in October is from another man, a black activist she met in California,quot;. (The magazine quoted Seberg, who had been recovering in a Majorcan hospital from a pregnancy-related problem, saying that she and Gary were "completely reconciled,quot;).
She was so distressed when she read the article that she immediately went into labor, nine weeks earlier, according to Romain Gary.
"Jean became psychotic," he said at the press conference. "Every year, on the anniversary of this stillbirth, she has tried to kill herself." He maintained that the baby had been white and that he was the father.
Seberg had told the Times"We opened the coffin and took 180 pictures, and everyone in Marshalltown who was curious to know what color the baby was had the opportunity to see it. Many of them came to look." She and Gary sued Newsweek for defamation damages in 1971 and settled for about $ 8,000, Seberg alleged in the lawsuit that he had suffered a "physical and moral shock that caused a premature birth."
Perhaps one thing to appreciate is the Freedom of Information Act, which made it possible for newspapers to hold documents proving that there was a plot against Jean Seberg.
Reporting on Seberg from his hometown of Marshalltown, Iowa, after the FBI's truly evil (not to mention racist and misogynistic) actions came to light, John McCormick wrote of the fallen star in the LA Times:
"People here don't talk about Seberg simply as the movie actress who left home to play Joan of Arc and others. They think of her as a latter-day warrior in her own right, an innocent from a small town who pursued her fate, she fought her good fight, then she was martyred at the stake. "
Carol Hollingsworth, the drama coach who had entered Seberg on the Preminger talent search just 25 years earlier, told McCormick: "Jean was a charming and talented girl. I was not the only one who recognized her talent. You see, she I wanted this career from childhood. But it was all so sad. "
