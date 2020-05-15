The still strange tragedy behind Seberg by Kristen Stewart

Jean Seberg She spent the 1960s as an internationally recognized actress, a New Wave icon of French cinema, and one of the most elegant women in Hollywood, New York, or Paris.

The 1970s was much less amiable, and by the end of the decade, she was gone, dead of "probable suicide."

At a glance, the tragedy that was Seberg's intoxicating rise and his latest descent into drug addiction and mental illness makes up most of his legacy, that and his legendary turn in Jean-Luc Godard1960 classic Panting, playing Patricia, the dubious and loyal American girlfriend of Jean-Paul Belmondothe convicted criminal Michel.

Seberg It seeks to re-inject humanity into what was truly a stranger life story than fiction.