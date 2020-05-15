The shorter MLB season means "more emphasis on winning games," says Dennis O'Donnell of KPIX – Up News Info San Francisco

%MINIFYHTML28cd285f3d56bf2883cd6b388208eef517%

What might seem like a 2020 MLB season is beginning to focus. On Monday, MLB owners proposed an 82-game season that begins in July, with the playoff field expanded to 14 games. The MLB Players Association has yet to respond. But all planning remains fluid given the ever-changing nature of the coronavirus pandemic.

Whichever way the two parties choose, many details would have to be resolved, places and health problems between them. The states of Arizona and Florida have made it clear that they would be interested in hosting baseball games. Washington Nationals pitcher Sean Doolittle recently highlighted some of the health issues that would have to be addressed. These include adequate testing and protection for at-risk players (those with pre-existing conditions).

For now, though, it's good to think about a future that includes baseball. "I can't believe I was in Spring Training two months ago covering both the Giants and the A's," KPIX sports presenter Dennis O’Donnell marveled. "And now, two months after that, there is still no baseball …"

A shorter season, fewer games in less time, would change the way teams approach the game. As O & # 39; Donnell points out, "I've seen the season shortened by the NHL strike, which I was good at. It means more emphasis on winning games because of the shorter season. But I'm totally fine. I think 82 games is actually a great barometer to know if this team is a playoff team or not, 162 games is a long and long season. I'm fine with 82 ".

A shorter season will only benefit the San Francisco Giants. This team does not have enough talent to compete for a full season. Its main players are aging and its young talent is inexperienced. But they could get hot and lucky in an 82-game season and sneak into a broader playoff field.

"This is a year of rebuilding for the Giants, a new manager, second-year vice president, a roster rotation, question marks across the field," says O & # 39; Donnell. "If you're adding two playoff teams to the mix, that's just good news for teams in rebuild mode, as the Giants are right now."

The Oakland A's are in a better position when it comes to talent. They have won 97 games in the past two seasons and would have similar success in 2020 for an entire season. But they are trapped behind the Houston Astros, which have made the World Series in the past two years. A quick start in a shorter season could give them a path to a division title. (It is not yet clear how dominant the Astros will be without the benefit of sign theft.)

"I think the problem with the A's is getting to the next level," according to O'Donnell. "They can make the playoffs, they are a good team." They have to go beyond that wild card game. They have to win the division directly and make it to the American League Championship Series at least. I feel like it's a boom or bust year for the Athletics in that regard. "