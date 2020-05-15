The release of Italian hostages breaks out in clashes over Islam and the rescue

ROME – When the news emerged last weekend that a 24-year-old kidnapped Italian aid worker had been released after 18 months in captivity in Africa, Italians were delighted after weeks of relentlessly grim news driven by the coronavirus.
But from the moment she stepped off an Italian government plane Sunday with a green jilbab, the full-length outerwear worn by some Muslim women, her welcome home became decidedly colder and even hostile.
The conversion of the young woman, Silvia Romano, to Islam, along with rumors that Italy had paid a ransom for her release, opened the dam to a deluge of insults on social media. He has also received threats, in an episode that has focused renewed attention on the anti-immigrant and anti-Islamic comment unleashed in Italy during the 15 months that Matteo Salvini, the leader of the League Party, served as the country's interior minister. until he was expelled last fall.
Since Monday, the police have been patrolling the street in Milan where Ms. Romano lives, and a Milan prosecutor has opened an investigation into the avalanche of threatening messages directed at her on social media. Supporters said it was as if she had been released by her kidnappers only to be held hostage, in her home, by Italian enemies.
For her part, Ms. Romano, who has not spoken publicly since her return, approached her private Facebook page on Thursday. "I ask you not to be angry to defend me. The worst is over for me, "he wrote in a post visible only to friends." I always followed my heart and it will never betray me. "
Ms. Romano, whose release allegedly occurred last Friday, was kidnapped in November 2018 in the Kenyan city of Chakama, near the town where she volunteered. Africa Milele, an Italian aid organization whose name includes the Swahili word for "forever,quot;.
Italian newspapers, citing a statement that Ms. Romano made to prosecutors after her return, said that she had been kidnapped by a gang affiliated with the Shabab militant group. Prosecutors often question victims after such cases.
From Kenya, Ms. Romano was taken, mainly on foot, to Somalia, a journey of approximately four weeks, during which she fell ill, according to press reports. In Somalia, she was transferred six times.
Italian media, which said that she had changed her first name to Aisha, reported this week that Ms. Romano had told prosecutors that she had freely converted to Islam during her kidnapping. She denied rumors that she had been forced to marry one of her kidnappers and that she was reportedly pregnant.
The case has drawn criticism that some Italian non-governmental organizations are ill-prepared to handle The threats faced by workers in some countries. It has also revived arguments about Italy's alleged propensity, which it has always denied, to pay a ransom for the release of kidnapped Italians, a practice that is common in other parts of Europe.
"As far as I'm concerned, starting tomorrow, Italy should never pay a ransom again," Salvini said in a televised interview on Thursday.
The government has not confirmed rescue reports in the case of Ms. Romano. Speaking on an Italian television program on Tuesday, Foreign Minister Luigi Di Maio said he "did not know that a ransom had been paid."
Ms. Romano's conversion to Islam, and if she was a volunteer, had influence in the Italian media for days. Parallels were attracted to the television series "Homeland,quot;, in which Sgt. Nicholas Brody, a US Marine captured by al Qaeda, converts to Islam and returns to the United States as a possible enemy agent.
"Converting after spending so many months under pressure from mercenaries who use Islam as a cover to extort money from a state is an option that opens a debate," said Moroccan author Tahar Ben Jelloun, a Muslim, he wrote in an opinion piece in the newspaper La Repubblica on Tuesday.
The conversation also reached Parliament.
And while some members of Salvini's party have been tough on their sentencing of Romano, it appears a line was crossed on Wednesday when Alessandro Pagano, a League lawmaker, described her as a "neo-terrorist,quot; during a debate on the blockade. of coronavirus from Italy.
He rebuked the government for having received her at the airport on his return. Di Maio and Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte, who previously served in a coalition government with the League, were at Ciampino airport near Rome on Sunday to receive Ms. Romano's plane when it landed.
Lawmakers from the ruling Democratic Party responded to Mr. Pagano with ridicule, and the lower house vice president scolded him for using an "improper term."
Mr. Pagano later cited an article published Tuesday in La Repubblica, in which Ali Dehere, identified as a Shabab spokesman, said a ransom payment would be used for schools, food and medicine, and to buy weapons, "which we need more and more for jihad, our holy war. "
Mr. Dehere did not specify the amount of the ransom that he said he had paid for Ms. Romano's release. Unsubstantiated news reports used figures of up to € 4 million, about $ 4.3 million.
Later, Pagano said on Facebook that he had been criticizing the government and the possible payment of the ransom, and not Ms. Romano, whom he said "could still be shaken by the terrible experience he had been through."
A front-page editorial in the conservative newspaper Il Giornale criticized Mr. Pagano under the title "Criticism is a right, punishing hate a duty,quot;, although the newspaper's main headline on Monday said: "Islamic and happy." Silvia the Ungrateful.
The Vatican newspaper L & # 39; Osservatore Romano, urged Italians to be more compassionate.
Commenting on the release of Ms. Romano after 535 days, "when all hope was practically lost," he noted that instead of joy, her release had produced "a court of thousands of judges, almost all operating on the networks. social, issuing sentences. " who called it a "list of horrors,quot;.