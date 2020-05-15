Home Local News The rapids return after a two-month break for individual workouts

Matilda Coleman
The Colorado Rapids hit the field for the first time in two months on Thursday, finally returning for individual training in Commerce City after a prolonged hiatus caused by the coronavirus.

MLS recently announced that players would be allowed to conduct individual trainings at outdoor team training camps beginning May 6. The stipulation was that clubs must follow strict health protocols to ensure safety.

"It was great to go out, it almost felt like having a team workout," head coach Robin Fraser said in a team video. "We've all been zooming in a lot recently, but meeting in person was nice and everyone looked good. Everyone was ready. It was quite challenging and it seemed like the boys were up for the challenge.

The MLS season was halted after two weeks of play due to COVID-19. The Rapids won each of their first two games with last-minute goals, but it is unknown if those results will be significant.

Various ideas have come up about what the league will look like this year, including a knockout tournament, a neutral site bubble scenario, and a semi-normal season with no fans. Currently, there is no restart date. The focus is only on making sure that all teams can return to training.

"It was very professional," Rapids forward and MLS veteran Kei Kamara said in a team video. "It's kind of scary to be honest, quarantining football. The way he parked his car, he sees his teammates, but he can't give them five like he normally does. You go in and you get the temperature control and you they're heading the distance from where you have to go. It's good that we're taking the right steps because we want to get back to this grass. "

