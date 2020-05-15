The Pride of the Twin Cities weekend, the parade will be virtual next month

%MINIFYHTML75d9ad77c628e040620e1c66edae0fb617%

MINNEAPOLIS (Up News Info) – Add the Twin Cities Pride weekend to the list of events that will be virtual this year.

After indefinitely postponing events in person last month, organizers announced on Friday that virtual celebrations for Pride weekend will take place from June 27-28.

"The Pride of the Twin Cities may look different in 2020, but we are excited to celebrate with everyone in a new way," said Darcie Baumann, chairman of the board of directors of the Pride of the Twin Cities, in a statement. "We are also very grateful that we can continue to support our suppliers and small business partners."

The virtual event will include an online marketplace with local vendors, a series of virtual concerts, an art show, a virtual Rainbow Run 5K, and even a virtual version of Ashley Rukes' LGBTQ Pride Parade.

This year's great quarterback? Essential workers.

Pride organizers say they are still working on details on how all virtual events will work. They thanked the community for their continued support.

