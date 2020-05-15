The Pretty Things leader Phil May passed away in hospital

Facebook

The co-founder of the iconic blues band of the 1960s died at the age of 75 in a hospital after suffering complications after emergency hip surgery.

The pretty things Leader Phil May He has died at the age of 75.

The singer passed away on Friday, May 15, 2020 at a Norfolk, England hospital where he suffered complications after undergoing emergency hip surgery following a bicycle accident.

May co-founded the 1960s blues rockers The Pretty Things, testing hits with singles like "Don't Bring Me Down", "Honey I Need" and "Cry to Me".

Its sound influenced artists like Jimi Hendrix, David Bowie, The Ramones, Bob Dylan, The Sex Gunsand Aerosmith, and then The white stripes and Kasabian among other rockers.

Fighting chronic obstructive pulmonary disease from lung disease, May remained a member of The Pretty Things during a series of line-up changes, and the band played their last concert, appropriately titled The Final Bow, in London in December 2018 when the musicians were accompanied on stage by friends David Gilmour and Van morrison.

Although they retired from the touring circuit, The Pretty Things continued to record with a new album that will be released later this year 2020.

Paying tribute to May, The twists guitarist Dave Davie He tweeted: "Very sad news, he was a very talented guy and we will miss him very much. I'm surprised."