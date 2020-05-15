The pregnant Katy Perry is released by undressing in the music video & # 39; Daisies & # 39;

%MINIFYHTML3adcf8bf1b27673c96309428f0fa51a717%

When launching the promotion, the judge of & # 39; American Idol & # 39; He expresses hope that this song he wrote a couple of months ago & # 39; is the soundtrack to pursue your dreams now & # 39 ;.

Katy Perry is being released in a new music video for "Daisies". Shortly after midnight on Friday, May 15, hit creator "Part of Me" released the visual for the lead single from his upcoming fifth studio album, and found he left little to the imagination as he undressed and uncovered his belly. .

The less than three-minute promotion was filmed outdoors and reportedly "from a safe social distance" by director Liza Voloshin due to the coronavirus pandemic. In it, Perry could be seen in a see-through white dress as she performed the song of power surrounded by nature.

"They said I was not going anywhere, they tried to rule me out," the 35-year-old choir sang. "I took those sticks and stones, I showed them that I could build a house / They tell me I'm crazy, but I will never let them change me / Until they cover me with daisies, daisies, daisies."

In an Instagram post that he released along with the video, Perry explained, "I wrote this song a couple of months ago as a call to stay true to the course you've set yourself, regardless of what others may think. Recently, you've taken on a new meaning for me, in light of what everyone is experiencing. "

"Each of us is one of more than seven billion, with our own story of strength and endurance to tell," said the fiancée of Orlando Bloom, who is pregnant with her first child, continued. "DAISIES" is out now. I hope it's the soundtrack to chase your dreams now … especially the ones we left behind. "

Perry is set to perform "Daisies" live for the first time on an Amazon Music broadcast at 10 a.m. PST on Friday. He is expected to do it again during the season finale of "American idol"Sunday night, May 17.

As for her fifth studio album, she is slated to be released on August 14 via Capitol Records.