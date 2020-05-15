The new & # 39; thick & # 39; Rihanna shows weight gain and & # 39; bigger & # 39;! (New video)

Rihanna has gained some weight in the past year. And now that he's ducked into his mansion during the coronavirus quarantine, he's been getting even more.

(You can see the video above)

Yesterday, the pop beauty decided to show fans what the new weight looks like on her.

Rihanna released a series of videos on Instagram Live. In the videos, Rihanna is seen eating, lounging around her house drinking wine and smoking pot.

And later in the video, Rihanna shows off her new "thick,quot; butt. Bajan's bomb wore lingerie leggings that exposed basically her entire lower region.

And in a moment, Rihanna turned around and looked for the cameras.

Rihanna is one of the greatest pop stars in history. Having sold over 250 million records, Rihanna is one of the world's best-selling music artists. He has had 14 number one singles, 31 singles in the top ten in the US. USA And 30 entries in the top ten in the UK. Her accolades include nine Grammy Awards, 13 American Music Awards, 12 Billboard Music Awards, and six Guinness World Records.

Forbes ranked her among the top ten highest-paid celebrities in 2012 and 2014; As of 2019, she is the highest-paid musician with an estimated net worth of $ 600 million. Time named her as one of the World's 100 Most Influential People in 2012 and 2018.

Alongside a successful music career, Rihanna is known for her involvement in humanitarian causes, entrepreneurship, and the fashion industry. She is the founder of the non-profit organization Clara Lionel Foundation, cosmetics brand Fenty Beauty and fashion house Fenty under LVMH. In 2018, the Government of Barbados appointed her ambassador with functions to promote education, tourism and investment.