The MixtapE! Features Katy Perry, JoBros and newer music tracks.

New Music Fridays are an exciting, but daunting prospect for any music lover.

Essentially it's a weekly holiday where fan-favorite artists and new faces drop their latest deals for everyone to hear, flooding streaming services and digital retailers with an avalanche of ear candy. But who has time to sit there and listen to everything before updating their playlists? There are too many good things! (And, if we're being honest, there are usually some stinky ones, too.)

As a result, we do. Welcome to The MixtapE!

Another week less, music lovers. And how do we know, eventually becoming a flat circle in these socially distant times? The onslaught of new music, of course. By now, you've probably already given Katy PerryThe last hymn spins and maybe even got lost in the sweet summer vibes of the new Jonas brothers clues, but that's really just the tip of the iceberg.