The MixtapE! Features Katy Perry, JoBros and newer music tracks.

New Music Fridays are an exciting, but daunting prospect for any music lover.
Essentially it's a weekly holiday where fan-favorite artists and new faces drop their latest deals for everyone to hear, flooding streaming services and digital retailers with an avalanche of ear candy. But who has time to sit there and listen to everything before updating their playlists? There are too many good things! (And, if we're being honest, there are usually some stinky ones, too.)
As a result, we do. Welcome to The MixtapE!
Another week less, music lovers. And how do we know, eventually becoming a flat circle in these socially distant times? The onslaught of new music, of course. By now, you've probably already given Katy PerryThe last hymn spins and maybe even got lost in the sweet summer vibes of the new Jonas brothers clues, but that's really just the tip of the iceberg.
As always, we've heard (almost) everything and are back with our picks for the best of the best this week. Your playlist for the weekend of May 15-17, 2020 has arrived. Enjoy!
Getty Images / E! Illustration
Katy Perry – "Daisies,quot;
After a handful of independent releases last year and the revealing song "Never Worn White,quot; in March, Katy returns with the title track single from her upcoming fifth studio album. And the inspirational song brings her back to what she does best: deliver an empowering hymn on par with "Fireworks,quot; and "Roar." "When do we stop believing in magic?" she asks in the second verse of the song. Good question.
Jonas brothers With. Karol G – "X,quot;
The JoBros are back today with a dual release, and while "Five More Minutes,quot; is a hit in its own right, it's this sensual, summery collaboration with the Colombian superstar that has us excited. The summer of 2020 may be unlike any we've experienced, but as long as we have bops like this, we could get through it.
Noah Cyrus – "Young and sad,quot;
Miley Cyrus& # 39; kid sis released their second EP today, the apocalyptic titled THE END OF EVERYTHINGAnd upon hearing it for the first time, we come across this featured song that finds the singer struggling with the darkness around her. "I don't want to be young and sad another day / I don't want to feel numb or angry until I sink," she admits in the highly identifiable chorus, before comparing herself to her older sister in the second verse. "My sister is like sunlight / She always brings good light wherever she goes,quot;, she sings, "And I was born to rain clouds / When the flame was extinguished / Blessed in her shadow,quot;. Oof
Sofi Tukker X Gorgon city – "House arrest,quot;
In addition to offering a daily DJ set on Instagram since the social detachment began, our favorite duo consisted of Sophie Hawley-Weld and Tucker Halpern He somehow also found the resistance to bond with the English duo of EDM for this excellent song that encourages everyone to keep the party at home. "This will not last forever, treat your sadness with a smile / We cannot have what follows until we spend some time indoors," sings Soph before encouraging everyone to put on the best of Sunday and find a way to enjoy your house arrest. Socially responsible and slap yourself? We have no choice but to stay.
Chloe x Halle – "Do it,quot;
the Grown-ish stars and Beyoncé protégés kick it off with this brilliant and sexy slice of R,amp;B. And the accompanying video? They did it that. A total service. Let's do it.
Charli XCX – "hymns,quot;
Proving that she is the game's most innovative and progressive pop star, Charli has released How I Feel Now, her fourth studio album that was fully recorded while isolating herself during the global coronavirus pandemic. Working with virtually collaborators scattered around the world, he somehow delivered a truly consistent collection that focuses on our most unique moment in time. It's worth listening to, but if you need us, we'll get in touch with this featured topic, an ode to the kind of nights we all miss so much right now, for the foreseeable future.
ZHU With. Tinashe – "ONLY,quot;
If that Charli track didn't make you lose the dance floor, this sublime collaboration between one of pop's most atrociously asleep stars and the EDM musician is sure to do. This is a stunner with a drop in rhythm that will crawl under your skin, refusing to leave until you literally dance it.
Col3trane With. Kiana Lede – "Clutch,quot;
This collaboration between North London and the promising American is a really sensual R,amp;B in the future, the kind of classy thing you wear late at night when you have your eyes on the bedroom. It is steaming.
Lennon Stella With. Charlie Puth – "Summer feelings,quot;
This collaboration between Lennon and Charlie, presented at the Scoob! soundtrack, is the kind of pure pop that will make you feel the summer sun on your skin even if you continue to take refuge in the place. A good tone just when we need it most.
And one – "Stay where you are,quot;
The Malaysian singer did not intend for this surprising independent release to hit as hard as it does for much of the quarantined world, but it certainly has a whole new meaning. "This song is hitting harder right now because we are all isolated in our homes, some even far from their loved ones. Although we are separated, it is good to remind each other that we just 'stay where they are' and when this is all over. , we'll be back together, "he wrote on his website. "There is a strong sense of togetherness in the song that I love. When you listen to it, you know that whatever you are going through, you are not alone." And please, do what she says.
Bonus Tracks:
Donna Missal – "Let You Let Me Down,quot;: The last single from the alternative rock singer's next album finds her telling an ex that he doesn't let them in anymore just to hurt her again. Highly identifiable.
FLETCHER with Kito – "Bitter,quot;: The emerging pop star teams up with the Australian producer for this perfectly insignificant breakout anthem. It is a bop.
SOUL – "Nightmare,quot;: Finally, the debut album by Finnish alternative pop singer and songwriter, Have You Seen Here? Is finally here. And it was worth the wait. This deep brass house track surprised us, but the entire LP deserves your attention.
Izzy Bizu – "Vanished,quot;: The English singer returns with a retro dance floor padding that is positively buoyant.
Chantel Jeffries With. Shaylen – "Come Back to Me,quot;: This pleasant collaboration is a dance-pop delight, inevitably fizzy.
Happy listening!
%MINIFYHTMLaf9b3938f857e6d8ad16bbc115bf2f0519%