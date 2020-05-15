The Jonas Brothers are excited about their married lives in quarantine – they really appreciate quality time with their wives!

The Jonas Brothers have really been having fun just staying home with their loved ones during this quarantine! While some people have really been struggling and many relationships have had to suffer as a result, this couldn't be further from the truth for Joe, Nick and Kevin Jonas!

%MINIFYHTMLba1f9a469ecc86f5380ad722078417c819%

In fact, for them, the bright side of the terrifying and dangerous COVID-19 pandemic has been the fact that they had to spend a lot of quality time at home with their wives.

While part of the SiriusXM Hits 1 Celebrity Session hosted by The Morning Mash Up, via video chat, of course the brothers opened up about their experience of being in isolation with their partners.

Kevin, who has been in quarantine with his wife of ten years, Danielle, and their daughters, Valentina, 3, and Alena, 6, shared that: I feel I feel this time has been really rewarding, to be able to spend with the family. We've really been getting along really well so I'm happy with that. "

The next to speak about his married life during the refugee orders was Joe.

However, he and actress Sophie Turner are much newer to all of this, having just celebrated their first anniversary earlier this month!

‘We are having a good time. We got married last year, so we're new to this, so we're still enjoying that moment (honeymoon phase). Also, we were on tour for over a year, so being at home is nice. We appreciate and know that time is important to us. So I will do my thing, she does her thing, even though we are under one roof, "he said.

Indeed, Nick and Priyanka Chopra have also been in the same situation since they were married in December 2018.

Ad %MINIFYHTMLba1f9a469ecc86f5380ad722078417c820% %MINIFYHTMLba1f9a469ecc86f5380ad722078417c892%

‘(We) only got married a year and a half ago, so it was nice to spend time together at home, which we didn't have. Similarly, she is very busy right now, and we are working from home. So we have time where it is structured. For example, we work together, we do our thing, we do our job and we come back to spend our nights together and it's really lovely. She's the best, and I'm pretty happy, "Nick revealed with a smile. Aww …



Post views:

0 0