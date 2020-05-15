The hiker who broke his ankle on the Pitkin County trail is rescued by emergency personnel.

%MINIFYHTMLc131f975d5b2d57a036653d1218d5e6b17%

A hiker who broke his ankle while on a trail along North Thompson Creek in Pitkin County was rescued Thursday by emergency personnel.

At around 11 a.m., the county emergency dispatch center received information about an injured hiker in the Thompson Creek area, southwest of Carbondale, according to a press release from the sheriff's office.

The hiker, a 71-year-old woman, was about two miles from a trailhead. Immediate additional information was difficult to obtain due to poor cell phone coverage at the remote location.

%MINIFYHTMLc131f975d5b2d57a036653d1218d5e6b18%

The injured walker was found along North Thompson Creek southeast of the Thompson Creek campground, according to the statement. The woman was pulled out of the way into an waiting ambulance. She was taken to Valley View Hospital in a private vehicle.