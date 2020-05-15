The Great Sand Dunes National Park will begin reopening in early June.

%MINIFYHTML036e3067095e344e6c5a20e007cf524c17%

The Great Sand Dunes National Park and Preserve will begin a gradual reopening next month after a shutdown due to coronavirus security measures.

The park will increase recreational access beginning June 3 in accordance with guidance from the White House, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) and state and local public health officials, according to a press release. . Great Sand Dunes, located in Alamosa and Saguache counties, currently follows the Colorado "Safer at Home,quot; guidelines.

Great Sand Dunes will implement Phase 1 on June 3, and will reopen access to:

Main park road

Entrance station, including charging fees if authorized

Dune parking area

Trails: Mosca Pass, Montville Nature, Sand Sheet Loop, Wellington Ditch, Dunes Overlook, Sand Ramp, Medano Lake and Music Pass

Overlook, Sand Ramp, Medano Lake and Music Pass Picnic areas: Mosca Creek, Sand Pit and Castle Creek

"We are excited to welcome visitors back to the park and support our local communities," Park Superintendent Pamela Rice said in the statement. "As the public returns to the park, we ask that they practice social distancing and follow national and state guidelines to keep park staff, local residents, and the general public safe."

Areas and facilities that will be temporarily closed for health reasons include the Visitor Center and Pinon Flats Camp. The park's closed areas will reopen in later phases, according to the statement.

Rangers will be available outside the Visitor Center to provide information and assistance, according to the statement. The park's functions and use will be monitored and visitors must comply with CDC guidelines to mitigate the risks associated with the spread of COVID-19.

Additional information is available online at www.nps.gov/grsa.