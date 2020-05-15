The first innovative coronavirus antibody drug could finally be here: BGR

One of the first new drugs manufactured for COVID-19 therapy could be based on the STI-1499 antibody from Sorrento.

The antibody was 100% successful in stopping the new coronavirus from infecting healthy cells under laboratory conditions.

Pending regulatory approval, the antibody drug could be used in the future as a stand-alone treatment or in combination with other antibodies that can block the SARS-CoV-2 virus.

The moment we find COVID-19 treatments that are truly effective, we will look at the new coronavirus with different eyes. Yes, the virus is highly transmissible and can cause serious illness and death. But effective medications that can block your ability to infect cells and medications that can reduce respiratory distress and inflammation will turn the new disease into an infection that we will learn to live with.

Several experts warned this week that the new coronavirus is here to stay, and we may never remove it even when vaccines arrive. But a growing number of reports detail various therapies that can be used to improve the chances of recovery. Some of them depend on medications that were developed to treat other conditions. Others use stem cells. And then there are plasma transfusions from patients who survived COVID-19.

The researchers are also working on a new type of drug related to plasma therapy, antibody-based drugs that can offer the same type of protection as a plasma transfusion. Now, we have learned that one of the antibodies capable of blocking the binding of the SARS-CoV-2 virus to cells has been shown to be 100% effective in laboratories.

The new coronavirus binds to human cells through a spike protein that can bind to ACE2 receptors. Then the virus enters the cell where it wreaks havoc. The cell decrypts the genetic information of the virus to create more and more copies of the virus. The cell dies in the process, and the new replicas are released into the body, where they are free to infect other cells and continue replicating.

The immune system detects pathogens and can fight them very efficiently. Many people will receive COVID-19 and will never know it because they will never have any symptoms. That means the virus was killed by the immune system before it could cause complications, and the resulting antibodies may cope with the disease in the future, providing immunity against COVID-19 for an unknown period of time. That's why plasma treatments work. Doctors use donor antibodies to treat other patients with weaker immune systems. But the demand for plasma far exceeds the supply, and that is why monoclonal antibody medications would work better.

Sorrento is one of several companies working on this type of innovative drug. The pharmaceutical company has found what it describes as a "powerful anti-SARS-CoV-2 antibody,quot; that can completely prevent the virus from binding to ACE2 cells in laboratory tests. The antibody is called STI-1499, and Sorrento says it has been able to deliver 100% inhibition of the virus in healthy cells after four days of incubation.

Sorrento has analyzed "billions of antibodies in its proprietary library of fully human G-MAB antibodies,quot; and identified hundreds of candidates that can bind to the S1 subunit of the SARS-CoV-2 spike protein. A dozen of them have been able to block the interaction between S1 and ACE2.

STI-1499 was noted for its ability to "completely block SARS-CoV-2 infection from healthy cells in experiments,quot;. The company says the virus was neutralized even at low doses of antibodies. This antibody will likely be the first antibody to be used in the COVI-SHIELD antibody cocktail that will include a combination of antibodies intended to treat potential coronavirus mutations. STI-1499 is also expected to be used as a separate therapy in a COVI-GUARD drug, assuming it receives regulatory approval.

Sorrento will request a priority assessment and an expedited review. Clinical trials will have to demonstrate that the antibody works as well in patients as it does in laboratory conditions.

Assuming STI-1499 is effective and safe, Sorrento says it will be able to produce up to 200,000 doses per month, and the company plans to produce 1 million of them while awaiting FDA approval. Manufacturing capacity could be increased through partnerships to meet demand. If all goes well, STI-1499 may be among the first new drugs developed specifically to treat COVID-19.

