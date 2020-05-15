The final virtual voice happy hour ends with a Singalong

It is not what they had planned, but Kelly Clarkson, Nick Jonas, John Legend and Blake Shelton reached the end of The voice season 18.

In the exclusive video above, The voice coaches and hosts Carson Daly Gather for a digital happy hour to celebrate the unprecedented season finale that featured contestants acting remotely for the United States while coaches also led from their respective homes.

"I have to be honest, I am amazed that Blake knew how to work with all this technology. This is amazing to me," says Jonas.

"You know what? I'm not going to lie. I'm not sure how this all works. Are you seeing me right now?" Shelton asks.