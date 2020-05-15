The final virtual voice happy hour ends with a Singalong

It is not what they had planned, but Kelly Clarkson, Nick Jonas, John Legend and Blake Shelton reached the end of The voice season 18.
In the exclusive video above, The voice coaches and hosts Carson Daly Gather for a digital happy hour to celebrate the unprecedented season finale that featured contestants acting remotely for the United States while coaches also led from their respective homes.
"I have to be honest, I am amazed that Blake knew how to work with all this technology. This is amazing to me," says Jonas.
"You know what? I'm not going to lie. I'm not sure how this all works. Are you seeing me right now?" Shelton asks.
Clarkson says, "Unfortunately, yes, I am."
Legend takes the time to congratulate Jonas on his first season as a coach and says it was a welcome addition to The voice. "We are going to applaud Nick Jonas," he says. Legend also acknowledges the closure of production and the social distancing measures they had to deal with. "I think Blake doesn't even want to leave Oklahoma anymore if he knows we can do it like this from now on, but we should commemorate this moment," says Legend before releasing a song about the show.
"You want to be where everyone knows your team," the coaches sing.
Both nights The voice The season finale ends on Monday, May 18 at 8 p.m. and ends Tuesday May 19 at 9 p.m. on NBC.
