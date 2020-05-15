The cause of death for Gianna and Kobe Bryant revealed 4 months after the accident.

Gianna and Kobe BryantThe cause of death is revealed almost 4 months after they died in a helicopter crash.
On Friday, May 15, the Los Angeles County Department of Forensic Medicine released the coroner's report to all victims who died in the January 26 accident. According to the documents, all the passengers died of blunt trauma and the form of death was accidental.
The publication of this information occurs a few days later. Berge Zobayan, a personal representative of the late pilot Ara Zobayan claimed that the victims' deaths were caused "wholly or in part by the negligence or fault,quot; of the plaintiffs and / or their deceased.
This controversial statement was made in response to a lawsuit filed by Vanessa Bryant in February. Their attorneys claimed that Island Express Helicopters, agents and employees, including Ara, had a "duty to use that degree of attention that an ordinarily careful and prudent pilot would use in the same or similar circumstances."
Ara Zobayan was charged with other actions that allegedly caused the helicopter to crash on that foggy day.
As a result, plaintiffs seek unspecified and punitive damages.
Vanessa Bryant / Instagram
At that time, a spokesperson for Island Express Helicopters told E! News in a statement: "This was a tragic accident. We will have no comment on the pending litigation."
Months have passed since the accident and the Bryants and other families continue to honor their lost loved ones. Vanessa has celebrated her first Mother's Day and her birthday without Gigi and Kobe, something that is not easy for her. She shared on her birthday: "Missing the love of my life and my sweet little Mamacita, my companion Taurus. Thankful to wake up my 3 sweet girls today. I wish we were all together.
