The cause of death for Gianna and Kobe Bryant revealed 4 months after the accident.

Gianna and Kobe BryantThe cause of death is revealed almost 4 months after they died in a helicopter crash.

On Friday, May 15, the Los Angeles County Department of Forensic Medicine released the coroner's report to all victims who died in the January 26 accident. According to the documents, all the passengers died of blunt trauma and the form of death was accidental.

The publication of this information occurs a few days later. Berge Zobayan, a personal representative of the late pilot Ara Zobayan claimed that the victims' deaths were caused "wholly or in part by the negligence or fault,quot; of the plaintiffs and / or their deceased.

This controversial statement was made in response to a lawsuit filed by Vanessa Bryant in February. Their attorneys claimed that Island Express Helicopters, agents and employees, including Ara, had a "duty to use that degree of attention that an ordinarily careful and prudent pilot would use in the same or similar circumstances."