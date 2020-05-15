The category is "Give 'em Bawdy !!" Joseline Hernandez flexes on the 'Gram in a 2-piece bikini

Joseline Hernández has always been a person to show her obscene, and today she gave us a good thirst trap at the Gram. The 33-year-old woman posted a couple of videos on social media, wearing a 2-piece bikini and was serving people, OH-KAY!

Subtitling her curves with "sexdrive,quot;, the Puerto Rican princess admired herself in a mirror, while showing off that physique.

It is no secret that Joseline has always served them with curves. We've seen numerous videos of her working, so she definitely had to keep those curves under control on and off camera.

Joseline left Love & Hip Hop Atlanta in the sixth season. The former Love & Hip Hop Atlanta star has his own show now, "Joseline’s Cabaret." Based in Miami, the former stripper mentors other women in the industry. She also made an appearance in "Married to ATL Medicine," where she told Toya that she seemed "thrifty."

The mother of one was also in "Love & Hip Hop Miami,quot; and didn't get along with PreMadonna very well. He even sent a pig to his launch party, chili.

Most recently, Joseline and her man DJ Ballistic were also cast members on "Marriage Boot Camp,quot;, and the two are now engaged. Joseline has a 2-year-old daughter Bonnie Bella with Stevie J, who is now married to R,amp;B singer Faith Evans.

As you can see, Joseline is still serving people good reads, drama, and obscene.