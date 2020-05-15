"The Bold and The Beautiful" Producers Hopeful for June Production Restart, But Many Must Fall In Their Place – Up News Info

It's been two months since the daytime dramas, along with virtually every other Hollywood production, closed due to the coronavirus pandemic. The suspension was originally for two weeks, which quickly became indefinite.

When the return to work became a moving target, The daring and the pretty The producers have continued to update their cast and crew as they prepare for an eventual restart of filming.

I heard that the cast and crew of the soap opera received a new note this week, informing them that The daring and the pretty The production company is preparing to resume production in June. Sources emphasized that this is only a projected start date, and while producers are making preparations, the situation remains fluid. Official security protocols backed by Hollywood unions, as well as guidelines set by CBS Television City, where the series is filmed, the city of Los Angeles and the state of California must be in place for any filming plan to move forward. .

Along with the CBS daytime drama The young and the restless, the bold and the beautiful It had about 4-6 weeks of episodes in the can when production shutdown started on March 17. The last original episode aired last month, and as of April 27, both shows began airing selected repeat episodes in themed weeks.

The Bold and the BeautifuI am a Bell-Phillip Television production. Bradley Bell is the executive producer.