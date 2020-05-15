Teyana Taylor delights in the Michael Jackson-inspired choreography in the teaser video & # 39; Bare Wit Me & # 39;

Along with the teaser for his upcoming music video, Kanye West's protégé promises fans that his new album will be out in June as he writes, "No games this time."

Teyana Taylor He has promoted the anticipation of his new album with a video teaser. On Thursday, May 14, the Kanye West Protects came out with a short preview clip of their promo for the latest single "Bare Wit Me," which offers a look at the Michael JacksonInspired by the dance routine, she choreographed herself.

In the teaser posted on Instagram, the 29-year-old wore a bright yellow raincoat and a felt hat that she combined with black pants and white stockings. Taking the front and center position, he was joined by four other dancers dressed in different colors. She showed precise dance moves, as well as graceful footwork throughout the clip.

Along with the sneak peek, the "Maybe" singer promised fans that her new album titled "The Album" will be released sometime in June 2020. "There will be no games this time," she said. "S / O for the squad!" In legend, she also credited Spike Tey as the director and fashion designer for the "Bare Wit Me" video, Beeombi, for the wardrobe.

After around 10 hours of release, Teyana's video teaser post has garnered over 1 million views, and the R&B artist has been awash in praise. Beyonce Knowlesit is protected Chloe x Halle, commented: "KILLED THIS", while Tinashe He said, "Go away." Grammy winner Queen Latifah He also expressed his emotion by writing: "I can't wait, boss!"

Famous colleagues reacted to Teyana Taylor's teaser video

Teyana has also garnered the support of her husband, an NBA player. Magnet Shumpert. In addition to leaving a series of fiery emojis in the comments section, the 29-year-old athlete said in another comment, "I saw it about 20 times. I have it on my phone but it's different when it's on IG."

Iman Shumpert lashed out at Teyana Taylor's music video

On the follow-up to his 2018 "K.T.S.E." Teyana announced its completion during the Instagram Live interview for Red Bull Music in late April. "We have been working on the album," he shared. "The album is finished, that's why I look crazy right now. Before continuing with you, we literally just listened to the album."

"You will all be so happy," he continued joking. "This album is definitely more of a vibe. I really don't do fast songs like that. There are some touches to the head. It's not super fast: you can dance and you can cry and you can ride."