Tesla selects Austin and Tulsa as finalists for the new US factory. USA – Up News Info San Francisco

FREMONT (Up News Info / AP) – Tesla chose Austin, Texas and Tulsa, Oklahoma as finalists for its new assembly plant in the United States, an informed person on the matter said Friday.

The person says officials from the Bay Area-based electric car company visited Tulsa last week and were shown two sites.

It was unclear if there were any other finalists in the mix. the person did not want to be identified because the site selection process is secret.

The electric car maker has said it wants the factory to be in the center of the country and closer to the east coast markets.

The stakes are high for state and local governments. Tesla has said the plant will be larger than its Fremont factory, which employs 10,000 workers.

Typically, companies face each other as finalists for the best package of tax breaks and other incentives.

