Tensions escalate as Texas Governor Greg Abbott prepares to lift more COVID-19 rules – Up News Info Dallas / Fort Worth

AUSTIN (CBSDFW.COM/AP) – Two weeks after the Texas reopening and the number of positive coronavirus cases is increasing. New shoots are still sprouting. And at Austin's Guero’s Taco Bar, which features the occasional sighting of celebrities, a record of each diner, and where they reluctantly sat in the works.

%MINIFYHTMLc95c2333345286a2cea70a03488ff92817%

"It seems like a huge invasion of privacy," said owner Cathy Lipincott, who, however, is trying to meet Austin's local public health guidelines by asking, but not requiring, customers to provide their information.

Few states restart faster than Texas, where orders to stay home expired on May 1. With cases still on the rise, including single-day highs of 1,458 new cases and 58 deaths Thursday, Republican Gov. Greg Abbott has defended the pace by emphasizing stable hospitalization rates and noting that Texas' 1,200 deaths are still they are behind similar states, like California and Florida.

But on the cusp of even more restrictions ending Monday, including gyms authorized to reopen, a political confrontation is mounting over big cities' attempts to maintain some protective barriers. The dispute underscores the chasm between Democrats who run city councils and Republican decision-makers in the Texas capital, where, unlike other states, the governor's orders supersede all local mandates during the pandemic.

The renewed tensions come at a time when Dr. Anthony Fauci, the nation's leading infectious disease expert, warned Congress this week of "unnecessary suffering and death,quot; if the United States moves too fast. However, Wisconsin courts rejected orders to stay at the state's house, throwing communities into chaos as some bars were opened immediately while stringent local restrictions are maintained elsewhere.

In Oklahoma, lawmakers, angered by local officials who imposed stricter measures during this health crisis, on Thursday passed a House bill that would weaken the power of cities during the next one.

And in Texas, Texas Republican Attorney General Ken Paxton this week lashed out at the cities of Dallas, Austin, and San Antonio for what he called "illegal,quot; local orders that are tougher than the restrictions prescribed by Abbott, and threatened lawsuits if cities don't. "t back off. The warning came a day after El Paso asked to postpone the easing of blockade measures more in light of the number of COVID-19 cases that increased 60 percent in last two weeks.

"Unfortunately, some Texas counties and cities seem to have confused recommendations with requirements and have greatly exceeded state law to impose their own will on citizens and private businesses," said Paxton.

%MINIFYHTMLc95c2333345286a2cea70a03488ff92818%

City leaders said their local orders, which include a stricter emphasis on facial covers in restaurant and public protocols that are not strictly enforced, do not conflict. El Paso County Judge Ricardo Samaniego said he presented his case to the governor in a phone call, asking for a few more weeks to evaluate the data and reduce cases before further restrictions are lifted, but he believes he will not receive a response to Abbott's public announcement. Monday.

"I am not fighting against his plan, I am fighting against his time," Samaniego said. "It looks like it would work for us in a few months."

The dispute is a reversal of the early days of the Texas outbreak, when Abbott gave cities and counties ample freedom to issue restrictions as they see fit. But Abbott has taken charge of how quickly Texas will restart, which last week included making progress in reopening beauty salons after conservative complaints. Testing for most of May has been well below Abbott's stated target of 30,000 per day, although test numbers have increased in recent days, according to state health officials.

The established overflow hospitals in Dallas and Houston were dismantled without being used, which Abbott has pointed out as a reminder that the virus has not overwhelmed Texas. But experts still worry.

"They see the decline and they pat each other on the back and say, 'Look at the good work we've done, now we can let this happen and open things up,'" said Dennis Perrotta, a retired state epidemiologist in Texas. . "And then they hit us with a second spike."

In Austin, restaurants have complained about recommendations to register customers for dinner in order to trace contacts, along with a warning that health officials would otherwise have to publicly leave restaurants if the outbreaks spread. Some restaurateurs saw it as a threat, but in The Peached Tortilla, owner Eric Silverstein says his industry has to do whatever it takes to reopen.

"We have no other choice," he said. "You have to go back to doing some kind of business."

A few blocks away at Brentwood Social House, a neighborhood coffee shop, owner Suzanne Daniels isn't so sure. Although her competitors have reopened, their seats inside remain closed, and she doesn't know when she will feel safe to follow them.

"It feels early," said Daniels. "In my instinct, it doesn't feel good or good."

(© Copyright 2020 Up News Info Broadcasting Inc. All rights reserved. Associated Press contributed to this report.)