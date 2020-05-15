Telecommunications companies: Facebook and telecommunications companies plan submarine cable to connect Africa, the Middle East and Europe – Latest news

%MINIFYHTML9102eb5f58357b1f5741bdc58ebabe1719%

JOHANNESBURG: Facebook and a team of large African and global telecommunications companies have reached an agreement to build one of the world's largest submarine cable networks, increasing Internet availability on three continents, they said in a joint statement Thursday.

MTN GlobalConnect from South Africa and Mauritius-based infrastructure provider WIOCC are partners in the project, along with China Mobile International, the leading French telecommunications company Orange SA, STC from Saudi Arabia, Telecom Egypt and Vodafone.

Called 2Africa, the project aims to build 37,000 kilometers of submarine cable infrastructure that will directly connect countries on the African coast to Europe and the Middle East, according to its website.

The network will have a design capacity of up to 150 terabytes per second (Tbps) in key parts of the system, the site said. The 11 new cables implemented between 2009 and 2016 in sub-Saharan Africa provided around 70 Tbps of design capacity.

Submarine infrastructure provider Alcatel Submarine Networks will build the project, which is expected to be operational by 2023/24, the statement said. The companies did not disclose how much money they were investing.

"2 Africa … will interconnect Europe, the Middle East and 21 landings in 16 African countries," the partners said in the statement.

Submarine cables form the backbone of the Internet and carry 99% of the world's data traffic.

Africa's major economies have a large and rapidly growing population of Internet users, with growth in Internet use fueled by the rapid expansion of increasingly affordable mobile broadband networks and telephones.

However, with a population of 1.3 billion, Africa remains a laggard in Internet connectivity, with an average Internet penetration of around 39% versus a global average of 59%.

Once completed, the subsea network will deliver more than the total combined capacity of all submarine cables serving Africa today, the companies said in the statement.

"Improving connectivity for Africa is a significant step that lays the foundation for greater digitization across the continent," said Vodacom's Director of International Business Diego Gutiérrez.

Vodacom, which is majority owned by Vodafone of Great Britain, is the second largest telecommunications player in South Africa.

