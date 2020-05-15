Tekashi 6ix9ine teases Billboard about place # 1: we're taking a close look

Tekashi 6ix9ine jumped online to tease Billboard and make sure his new single "Gooba,quot; hits # 1.

"@billboard We're looking at this very closely," the rainbow-haired rapper wrote in a post since deleted. "The world is watching very closely, we love them and we always support mapping. On every platform we are mastering a SLIP. The numbers are there and must be watched. WITHOUT RADIO WE ARE DOMINATING THE CURRENTS," he wrote.

"I would hate to believe that people pay for their turns on the radio and make manipulation packages to manipulate the graph. Again, it's still early. I'm just making it clear that the world is watching."

Since his release from prison, the feds have relocated him at least once after fans exposed his location. Tekashi recently stopped following everyone on Instagram, other than the NYPD.

Are you still a government snitch? Should the rapper be careful with him?