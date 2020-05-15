Home Entertainment Tekashi 6ix9ine teases Billboard about place # 1: we're taking a close...

Tekashi 6ix9ine teases Billboard about place # 1: we're taking a close look

Tekashi 6ix9ine jumped online to tease Billboard and make sure his new single "Gooba,quot; hits # 1.

"@billboard We're looking at this very closely," the rainbow-haired rapper wrote in a post since deleted. "The world is watching very closely, we love them and we always support mapping. On every platform we are mastering a SLIP. The numbers are there and must be watched. WITHOUT RADIO WE ARE DOMINATING THE CURRENTS," he wrote.

