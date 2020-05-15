Tekashi 6ix9ine shows off his new hair after prison release – Check it out!

The rapper's hair is quite unique and always has been, as it is very long and colorful, but somehow he manages to change it from time to time while maintaining its same vibe! Tekashi 6ix9ine is a free man now after spending time behind bars and it looks like he took his hairstyle to the next level by giving it a more neon palette but also doing a split style!

%MINIFYHTML331ce25dfa3b5f40834b21b2811db1a219%

Tekashi turned to social media to show off his new creation, posting a video for his followers to watch.

Her long locks were braided, and yet all the colors looked great.

But what was quite different from his appearance this time was that the rapper had dyed half of his hair with blonde discoloration, while the other half was more of his usual style, though more vibrant and featured some new colors.

In the clip, Tekashi asks his stylist, Jonathan Wright, "What does it look like?" It is better that no dirt comes out.

The stylist, who was holding a tube of hair dye in his hand at the time, replied, "I'm not dirty, stop playing around."

The couple went on to have fun to the beat of the rapper's new song, Gooba.

In the caption, TeKashi wrote: ‘TRIGGER FINGERS BECOME TWITTER FINGERS. @iam_jonathan_ WE KILL THAT! (shoots emojis) "

Jonathan, who is also the stylist for other stars like Blac Chyna, SZA, Megan Thee Stallion and Keyshia Cole, also shared a video of the rapper's most recent hair transformation with the caption: & # 39; @ 6ix9ine Stop messing with me is all I am Gone Say🌈💪🏿 I make this S ** t coloring wig in my dream.

Ad %MINIFYHTML331ce25dfa3b5f40834b21b2811db1a220% %MINIFYHTML331ce25dfa3b5f40834b21b2811db1a293%

Indeed, it seems that the colorful and vibrant looks are totally his strength as a stylist as he has also made mermaid green, bright orange and burgundy on the Megan Thee Stallion locks.



Post views:

0 0